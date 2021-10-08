Actor David Alen completes 250th triathlon at 79 in pursuit of his childhood dream

Hollywood actor, writer and equestrian, David alen, has just completed his 250th triathlon at Lake Lanier in Georgia at the age of 79.

Over the past 39 years, David has completed 5 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, 6 Major Marathons, and the Alcatraz Triathlon which includes 1.5 mile swimming.

David served in the military for 6 years and developed a consistent work ethic that has kept him on top of his fitness level.

With his dedication to training and his childhood dream of becoming an actor, David pursued his passion and moved to Los Angeles to enter the business. Having started his acting career only 12 years ago after his service and other life pursuits, he explored casting opportunities for local productions in order to get his acting off the ground.

Since beginning his acting career, Alen has worked on a number of feature films in different roles and plans to continue his triathlons into his 80s with more dates planned over the coming year.

Able to embody characters 20 years younger than his age, Alen has been in high demand by casting directors, his versatility and physical qualities allowing him to go much further in his roles.

The actors’ personal journeys have encouraged other performers of all ages to consider chasing their dreams.

A part of Alens’ latest credits include roles for network shows airing this year, such as Them and Good Girls, as well as a commercial for Walgreens. He has also written no less than 7 feature film scripts and continues to work on his latest scripts.

David alen recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia after being signed by J Pervis Talent where he is currently preparing several upcoming shoots. With Georgia’s burgeoning film industry and attractive tax incentives, a number of big-budget Hollywood TV productions and shows have moved to Atlanta. For Alen, the move was timely, and after the pandemic Georgia’s film industry has made a comeback.

Have you thought about following your passion for acting?