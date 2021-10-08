The power of Hollywood stars helps raise awareness and open doors to New Beginnings

Santa Barbara – South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif .– The power of Hollywood stars are joining the effort to tackle the homeless crisis in California, including those in need in Santa Barbara County.

Two comic actresses, Annabelle Gurwitch (former host of TBS’s Dinner & a Movie and author, ” When are you leaving ? “) and, Julie Bowen (Modern Family) teamed up in Los Angeles for a virtual fundraising event for New beginnings.

The Santa Barbara association has devoted the last 50 years to destigmatizing the various problems affecting its customers. This year, staff and volunteers are placing a renewed emphasis on partnerships with owners.

This is something Gurwitch became when she opened her house to a homeless couple.

“I was shocked to learn how many professionals, people with jobs, people with families, people who go to the YMCA to take a shower and just need a safe place to sleep that night- there in their car, ”Bowen said.

“85% of New Beginnings customers are people who live in their cars, they have connections to the community,” said Gurwitch.

Many homeless people who work in the Santa Barbara community are teachers, nurses, seniors, veterans, and families with children in local school districts, among others.

New Beginnings reaches out in hopes of partnering with business owners and landlords, seeking vacant units and parking spaces for their nationally recognized business Safe parking program.

Click on here if you want more information or donate.