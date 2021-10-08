Mario Cantone blows up straight actors who play homosexual roles





During today’s episode of View, guest co-host Mario Cantone (who appeared regularly on the ABC talk show in the early 2000s) expressed strong feelings about straight actors playing gay roles and asked where the openly gay romantic role of d ‘Hollywood. The discussion began when the panel asked Cantone to reprise the role of Charlotte’s gay wedding planner Anthony Marentino in the upcoming HBO Max movie. Sex and the city the comeback, And just like that … “Everyone knows I play a real straight womanizer,” Cantone joked. “Sorry, straight actors. I’m playing with you now. The hosts asked him about his feelings about gay actors playing straight characters. “Look, straight guys have always played with gays, and we’ve all had to deal with that,” Cantone said. “Until there are even games… people are like, ‘Well, gay people shouldn’t be able to play straight games.’ The amount of parts, the balance is far. That’s why I would like to see a homosexual play a homosexual all the time. Cantone then asked a question: “Where is the main man of the openly gay movie star, where is he?” Name it. “When it’s a great studio shot, they have to find the star. They will do it no matter what,” he continued. “Whether it’s an independent film or a low budget movie, it must be gay men. “ Sara Haines insisted such an actor was on the way, to which Cantone replied, “I’ll be six feet under when he arrives.” Guest host Ana Navarro argued that there has been some progress in Hollywood with shows like Pose, which features several trans actresses, as well as popular actor Billy Porter. “I’m talking about the romantic movie star who is openly gay, and plays straight men and plays gay men,” Cantone said. “Where is he?” Joy Behar asked another question: If an openly gay actor is cast for a straight romantic role, will audiences find it difficult to suspend their disbelief if they already know the actor is gay? “It’s playing!” Cantone responded, while Sunny Hostin intervened: “We must all suspend our disbelief.” View airs weekdays on ABC at 11 / 10c. Where to look View

