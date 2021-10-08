How Netflix Show ‘Squid Game’ Shocked Hollywood With Global Popularity





The Netflix series “Squid Game” is a smash hit for the streamer, reaching no. 1 in 90 countries.

The worldwide popularity of the South Korean series has led to memes and a huge increase in certain clothing items.

The show had little marketing outside of Asia, but found viewers through social media and word of mouth. Netflix

invested hundreds of millions of dollars and hired considerably to expand its international programming in recent years, with notable successes in “Money Heist” and “Lupine”. But the strategy is paying off with another huge global success that even the streamer never expected. “Squid Game” has already become so popular, reach no. 1 in 90 countries in 10 days he will likely overthrow “Bridgerton” as Netflix’s most popular series, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at this year’s Code Conference. The over-the-top drama series is already having a cultural impact across the world, with memes on social media, searches for retro tracksuits resembling those worn on the show up 97%, according to Lyst Insights, and sales of white Vans slip-ons jump 7,800% since the premiere of the show, according to The Sole Supplier. What is ‘Squid Game’ about? At the center of “Squid Game” is Seong Gi-hun, a cash-strapped divorced father and bankrupt business owner who now lives with his mother, playing with what little money she has and working. as a driver. Seong, who is in debt of around $ 5 million, is approached by an obscure organization that offers him the chance to earn around $ 38 million by pitting him against hundreds of other players in twisted and deadly versions of games for kids including Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and ddakji, a 1990’s Pog-like challenge where players try to flip their opponent’s folded paper tiles by hitting them with their own paper tiles . While “Squid Game” positions itself as a serious drama, loaded with scenes of graphic violence, the series also functions as a satire, addressing common themes like capitalism and class divisions. How did “Squid Game” become so popular? The global popularity of “Squid Game” may seem to have happened almost overnight, but creator, director, and producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk developed it for at least a decade before Netflix picked up the series. Also impressive: The streamer hasn’t done much to market the show outside of Asia, its global TV manager Bela Bajaria said Vulture. “Squid Game” relied heavily on Netflix’s recommendation engine, social media, and word of mouth to get audiences to watch. While Bajaria told Vulture that she was surprised by the extent of the show’s global reach and buzz, Netflix worked with Hwang to make her visuals as vibrant and accessible to the widest audience as possible, dressing the players in bright combinations and creating colorful sets reminiscent of primary school playgrounds, according to the Wall Street Journal. These efforts have paid off. For example, scouring Twitter and TikTok reveals countless “Squid Game” memes, and Halloween can be overrun with revelers dressed in green and pink jumpsuits. (The hashtags related to the “Squid Game” costumes on TikTok have generated almost a million views so far.) What does the success of “Squid Game” mean for Netflix? For Netflix, the first success of “Squid Game” further validates its $ 500 million investment in Korean content this year, and the streamer’s greater efforts to diversify into international programming with 65% of Netflix subscribers living outside of the United States and Canada. While Netflix has yet to confirm that a second season for the series is on its way, Bajaria suggested in her interview with Vulture that the return of the series was a strong possibility, depending largely on Hwang.

