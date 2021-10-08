Marilyn Manson list LA House – DIRT





A few days after actress Evan Rachel Wood caught on Instagram in February 2021 and accused shock rocker Marilyn Manson of intense psychological and sexual abuse during their relationship in the mid to late 2010s, Cops swarmed the controversy courting the singer’s Hollywood Hills home after a friend called and requested a welfare check. In no time, many other women came forward and made allegations of abuse, including “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, whose real name is the sexual assault case against Manson. Brian Warner, is currently make his way by the courts. Secretly married last fall to a longtime photographer girlfriend Lindsay Usich, who is now called Lindsay Elizabeth Warner, Manson has firmly denied all the allegations, saying her connections were “completely consensual. “Nonetheless, his label, artist agency and longtime manager Tony Ciulla let the singer down like a hot potato. Now in his early fifties and still sporting the garish makeup he became famous for 25 years ago, the pop culture provocateur bought the 1920s hillside home in a remote Hollywood neighborhood. Hills in 2013 for just under $ 1.1 million. Cleared of personal effects, staged for the sales process and listed with Jon Grauman and Feroz Taj To The agency, the three-story vintage Spanish villa has three bedrooms and three bathrooms on just over 2,700 square feet. Just about all that remains as a clue to the otherworldly and blood-obsessed owner are the blood-red velvet curtains that hang above the imposing arched window of the house’s cavernous living room that sports heavy wooden beams on the 20 foot ceiling. With a barrel vaulted ceiling, the separate dining area is large enough to include a comfortable sitting area, while the not particularly large but well-updated kitchen is lined with black and blue cabinetry resembling blues. A corkscrew staircase in the kitchen loops tightly to a lower level guest suite with exterior entrance. A library loft that overlooks the living room, with Tiffany Blue lacquered built-in units and an upholstered reading bench covered in more blood red velvet, leads to two further en-suite bedrooms, one with a bespoke morning bar and the other with a dramatic black and gray bathroom wrapped in dreamy gray-toned wallpaper that depicts clouds. Outdoor spaces are somewhat limited and include a flagstone patio amidst a plethora of tropical plantings and a fenced concrete deck for alfresco dining and lounging. The two-car garage at street level has been converted into what promotional materials describe as “a flexible space ideal for a gym, recording studio or home office.”

