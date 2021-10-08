Bollywood black comedies





Do you like black comedies? Do you enjoy watching bizarre characters make morally questionable choices while making you laugh? If so, here are some Bollywood movies that you will thoroughly enjoy. 1. Andhadhoun Source: YouTube Studios / Viacom18 With Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, the film revolves around a pianist who feigns blindness in order to gain employment and the sympathy of his listeners. However, things take a turn when he accidentally goes blind and finds himself in a murder and kidnapping plot. Through hilarious twists and turns, the film will not only make you laugh, but also keep you on the edge of your seat. 2. Delhi Belly Source: YouTube / Cineworld Cinemas Imran Khan, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur feature in this comedy that takes you through the back streets of Delhi. As the trio attempt to escape the gangsters, they find themselves in complicated situations that have them running from pillar to post. And while they are at it, they also have to deal with digestion issues and lack of water. If you have the stomach to digest it, you will enjoy the movie! 3. 7 Khoon Maaf Source: YouTube / UTV Animated Images Although opinions were divided on the film, most people enjoyed Priyanka Chopra Jonass’ performance. She tried out the role of a hopeless romantic who ruined luck in love. After each betrayal, she kills her husbands before they can take advantage of her. The theme may get a bit dark for some, but because of its humor, it keeps the audience entertained. 4. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Source: YouTube / YRF Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar concerns two people fleeing influential people and the police. While the story is mostly about their survival, it also comments on gender identities and our patriarchal mindset. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were praised for their performances in the film. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Matchbox Pictures and UTV Spotboy, VB Pictures

