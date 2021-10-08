Entertainment
The wide angle: ready to scream for your entertainment – Austin Daily Herald
The rich go to space.
After Rich Man No. 1 and Rich Man No. 2 managed to reach space earlier this year using their own rockets developed by Rich Man, it has now been reported that William Shatner, at some 90 winters, was heading towards space.
And I say, Big deal.
Not to be sarcastic about the spatial part, though. Legitimate astronauts have been doing this for years, paving the way for scientific research on the ground as well as exploration for years.
This part has been fascinating. Personally, I love all this kind of news, but when people who are too rich take their millions for a ride, it loses its luster. Nothing great has been accomplished. Weee… watch people float around a little capsule for a few minutes.
Now space tourists can shell out huge sums of money per ticket, just so we can watch the rich do things the rest of us can’t.
Not that I’m bitter or anything. I just think there’s a better way to do it and at the very least why can’t we send Patrick Stewart? He was a much better Star Trek captain than Shatner.
I’m waiting for your Star Trek buff derision letters.
Like I said, there are better ways to do it. Send assholes like me to orbit.
I don’t take up a lot of space so I’m pretty cheap and yes that would be more impactful. What would you prefer to watch? A bunch of rich people who have the right to smile from ear to ear or watch an adult scream in orbit?
I thought so.
Much like skydiving or bungee jumping, I spent long hours wondering if I could follow through on my desire to be placed on top of a really expensive bottle rocket just to be sent into the sky. ‘space.
For years, I went back and forth on the idea of skydiving; thinking for one minute that I would like to try it, followed by the next, more rational minute, where I realized that jumping out of a plane is not conducive to an active life.
My cousin Ben Johnson, who doesn’t believe me when I tell him he’s my favorite cousin (something about apparently I say the same to my other cousins. Absurd.), Has been skydiving and the highly recommended. With that in mind, today I think I would like to try it.
Come back tomorrow for when I inevitably change my mind.
The same goes for bungee jumping, although I consider it a bit sillier. I have already clicked my thumb while trying to pull on a rubber band. What makes you think I would like to tie an even bigger rubber band to my feet and jump off a cliff?
It’s all an existential state of mind whether I’m really living or not.
And now we come back to the question of whether or not I would like to be thrown into space and I think I would absolutely love to be thrown into space.
You can always parachute or bungee jump again, but going into space is a once in a lifetime experience and even if something goes wrong I’m still lucky enough to be played by Tom Hanks in a biopic of a handsome reporter in space for adventure and glory.
Or me. Beau might be a qualifier too. Maybe this kind of it works for Anderson Cooper, but not me.
