What? Shows the struggles of a deaf actor looking for a break





I didn’t know what to expect What? It is a black and white silent film about a deaf actor struggling in Los Angeles and is inspired by the silent era of movies. The cast includes a lot of deaf characters who are all played by deaf actors, but the lead actor really wears the whole show, making it an unexpected hit. John Maucere plays Don who tries to get into movies despite being constantly watched due to his lack of hearing. He has a one-man show that always appeals to small crowds, but he doesn’t consider himself a success because the audience is still completely deaf. The early parts of the film are slow, but they do a good job of establishing the character of Dons and his plight as a deaf man in a shallow business. Donations dry, sardonic behavior makes you laugh and makes you sympathize with him; empathy being one of the essential messages of the film. Since the film is mostly silent, the edit needs to convey a lot of what’s going on in each scene. Arrows with text to explain sign language and black screens with white text reminiscent of silent movies often appear to keep the viewer in the know. This is combined with some old music to help create that silent movie feel, but it doesn’t always work. Making the whole movie silent works given the story, but I still wish there were more scenes in color instead of everything shot in black and white. As the story progresses, Don becomes more and more desperate about landing a role in a film which he agrees to lead a director’s rich deaf cousins ​​in Hollywood into the hope he will give Don a role. It makes for some good comedic scenes as the cousins ​​pull out wads of cash to work their way through the hardships that deafness can bring. Their scenes involve a lot of the exaggerated body language that was used in silent movies to convey emotions, so they seem like a nice throwback and a tribute to Buster Keaton. Eventually, Don realizes that he has to make the director understand what he goes through every day for him to cast it in the movie. The director is insensitive to the deaf, even though his own family members are also deaf, and thinks Don had better teach a hearing-impaired actor how to do sign language. Don must learn to accept himself and not demand validation from normal people – people who are not deaf. At the end of the movie, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed it. It started out slow, but the cast, dry comedy, and eloquent delivery of the main themes made a great show. It makes you feel empathy for people with disabilities in a way that doesn’t seem overbearing or judgmental. What does it do? easy to recommend. Authors biography : Ulises Duenas is a contributing writer at Magazine of the intellectual. For Highbrow Magazine

