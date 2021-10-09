Bollywood Rewind | Sujata: When Bimal Roy tackled caste discrimination and disguised it as a love affair

In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week, we’re revisiting the 1959 version of Sujata.

Mainstream Hindi cinema has rarely dealt effectively with caste discrimination. So when a movie is about a love story doomed to fail due to caste difference, it looks like the directors have disguised a hard-to-swallow pill with the most appetizing flavor of the movies – a story. of love. Bimal Roy’s 1959 film Sujata, with Nutan in the lead role, is the story of an orphan born into a lower caste family but raised in an upper caste family and still struggling to find her identity. in a world that does not see beyond caste.

As a newborn, Sujata loses her parents to an epidemic, and a well-meaning couple, who have a daughter around Sujata’s age, decide to temporarily house her. Father Upen, played by Tarun Bose, is kind to the daughter and treats her like a daughter, but Mother Charu, played by Sulochana Latkar, is well aware of the rules of society that do not allow them to accept the baby. During the first 40 minutes of the film, it is firmly established that Sujata comes from a “neechi jaat” and society considers her untouchable. Upen is a man of reason, so he treats Sujata like another human, but what about this world that wouldn’t treat Sujata like a person?

Sujata effectively expresses the evils of caste discrimination.

In a shocking scene from those first few minutes, we see Lalita Pawar’s character holding baby Sujata in her arms, but as soon as she learns of her caste, she literally throws the baby in another direction. A visiting upper caste guest leaves his home because the family has a “neechi jaat ki ladki” In their house. It seems absurd when he tells Upen that “science has proven that lower caste people emit a certain type of gas which pollutes upper caste people.” When Upen tries to reason with him, he gives a “scientific” explanation as bizarre as the flat earth theory.

We meet an adult Sujata, played by Nutan, and the performance is a delight. She is what was once believed to be the “perfect girl” in Hindi cinema – the one who bows her head and is nothing more than an obedient slave. Through various dialogues, it is evident that Sujata takes care of every little detail of the house and the family members, while being “beti-jaisi” and not the “Always.” When she learns that she is not the same as the family, she asks her adoptive mother, whom she calls Ammi, “Main kaun hun?” “, and its existential spiral begins. It is at times like these that Bimal Roy’s impressive profession comes to life. In one significant streak, Sujata contemplates taking her own life, but we don’t hear her say from any dialogues. The quick cuts between the violent rustling of the trees, the stormy water waves and Sujata’s face with some sharp shadows speak volumes.

Every few minutes, Roy reminds his audience that the story you are watching is about a lower caste woman and how society views her differently. So we get a sequence where she is rejected for a marriage proposal, a sequence where Sujata is left out. birthday celebrations, and so on. But the tale changes significantly when Sujata falls in love.

Sunil Dutt’s Adheer disarms you with his charming personality as soon as he appears onscreen.

We meet the charming Adheer, played by Sunil Dutt, and with his delicate appearance and striking personality, he wows Sujata and the audience in a second. “Tum mujhe itni achi kyun lagti ho Sujata?” “ he asks her as they sit by the river and you realize that all the poetry in the world is useless when such simple words can express affection. The looks they exchange in a crowded room, the romantic tension between them is executed in an unconventional sultry way that takes you to heart.

As Adheer sings “Jalte Hain Jiske Liye” dial phone and expresses her love, you see heartbroken Sujata on the other end being fully aware that her caste does not allow her to participate in this love affair. Unlike many other popular songs, this one puts the two lovers in different contexts connected via a phone, but Majrooh Sultanpuri’s lyrics make it one of the most romantic love songs and Roy’s filming makes it the intimate distance.

SD Burman’s music with songs like “Kaali Ghata Chhaye”, “Bachpan Ke Din” and the evergreen foliage “Nanhi Kali Sone Chali” make Sujata a classic album. Songs like “Suno Mere Bandhu Re” make up the world of Sujata with the correct ambiance.

With Sujata, Roy tackles a delicate subject and as much the film tries to treat it with delicacy while preaching the message that caste discrimination is bad, so much so it resolves the ongoing conflict in a bit too simplistic way. Opposition to the alliance of Adheer and Sujata ends after a rather filmic sequence. The film constantly reiterates that humans should be treated like humans regardless of caste, but the film ends up casting Sujata in a subordinate light throughout her journey. Of course, a movie doesn’t change the world and in 2021, while we still live in a world where caste becomes the basis of her identity, Sujata is still relevant today. The movie understands Sujata’s plight but doesn’t do much to resolve her issues, which bothers you as he’s good enough at conveying her issues.

Bollywood rewind | Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje | Jagte Raho | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam | Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam

Sujata broadcasts on ZEE5, ShemarooMe and YouTube.