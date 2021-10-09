Hollywood horror and the cost of justice for people with disabilities





October 31 is just around the corner, and there’s no doubt that costumes are the highlight of this horror-filled holiday. Whether you are the creative do-it-yourself type or last minute trip to the Target type, Halloween costumes can come at the expense of fairness for people with disabilities. The entertainment industry has historically vilified bodies and minds, creating harmful stereotypes about the disability community. Movies such as “Star Wars “(Darth Vader), “Joker”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, “The witches”, and “Captain Hook” are just a few examples where handicap has been used as a horror prop. There have been recent breakthroughs and positive signs that the media is finally creating three-dimensional characters and not just caricatures. For example, “A quiet place “, starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds playing Regan, and discovers that amplified feedback from her hearing aid tortures aliens and makes them more vulnerable. Change facerecently launched a campaign at the world premiere of James Bond, “No time to die “. Change of face is call cinematic tropes. “Our campaign calls on writers, casting directors, film producers, production companies and film industry directors to stop using scars, burns or marks as a shorthand for meanness.” It’s common to see people dressing up for Halloween in straitjackets, mental institution coveralls, eye patches, wheelchairs, canes, pretending to have differences in limbs, etc., but these examples should be avoided. If someone uses another lived experience as a costume, it contributes to systemic oppression. Content creator and activist, Annie elainey, said: “The fact that one can ‘dress’ like a capable stereotype of mental illness or wear a costume where they appropriate a mobility aid (cane, wheelchair) as an accessory is a mockery. and it subconsciously makes it seem like the handicap has to look a certain way to be real, this handicap has a certain appearance and if it doesn’t look like the way they imagined it in their mimicry then it must be wrong The consequences show themselves even in the Halloween season where our very real handicaps can be assumed to be false with all the more ease; our real mobility aids have assumed “toys”, our real faces are supposed to be “masks”. “, and so on! It culturally erases the diversity of disabilities, it mocks community and oppression; the violence and discrimination they experience FOR their disability.” < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Miguel Angel Gamero (as Captain Hook) performs in the premiere of the Spanish production “Peter … [+] Pan El Musical “at the Garrick Theater, London. (Photo by robbie jack / Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

It’s not just the costumes that can be exclusive. According to Address accessibility, 4 million children in the United States identify as having a disability [inaccessibility] can keep them from Trick-or-Treating with their siblings and other kids because of something as simple as stairs. Elainey shared her top tips for being inclusive on this festive vacation: If you have an inaccessible path (steps, diving boards, gravel, etc.) to your house, you can also create a treat station closer to the sidewalk so they don’t have to come to your door.

Have a well-lit path to avoid accidents / injuries, especially for the visually impaired and those with reduced mobility. If there are any bumps or raised sidewalks / sidewalks, try to mark it with phosphorescent tape or paint to prevent falls.

Refrain from using strobe lights which could trigger seizures, sensory overload, etc. Refrain from using airborne chemicals (such as perfumes or mist machines) that could present allergy risks.

Try to have allergen-free candy! Put them in a separate bowl and labeled, Nut Free, Sugar Free, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Vegan. Or you can give freebies instead! A Trick-or-Treat Bag / Turquoise Pumpkin Lantern Decor may indicate that allergy-free candy is needed / available. Full list available via Elaineys Twitter feed Writer and disability activist, Becca Wright says When deciding on a Halloween costume, it’s a good idea to make sure that you do extensive research into the impression the character leaves. If you are unsure whether a costume will be fetishistic or discriminate against a group of people, you better go. Wright, addresses the common misconception that ableist suits don’t affect a large number of people. For those who think this is okay, I urge you to rethink your perspective on this subject and recognize your privilege. You can put on our identities for an evening and rarely suffer the repercussions. But we are actively targeted every day of our lives because of our differences. Ableism is a part of our daily life, so this Halloween I urge you to contribute for good rather than suppressing and further alienating minorities. Misrepresentation is a playground for prejudice. Representation affects how we see ourselves, others, and the way we live our lives, and our Halloween costume can make a difference.

