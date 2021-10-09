Connect with us

Star Trek actor William Shatner among Blue Origin space launch crew

Four people are expected to take off Tuesday morning near the town of Van Horn, West Texas, aboard a New Shepard rocket, including television’s best-known space captain.

The passengers on Blue Origins’ second manned space flight are actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James Kirk in the Star Trek franchise; Audrey Powers, Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations at Blue Origin, Former NASA Engineer and Technology EntrepreneurChris Boshuizen and founder of clinical trials software company Glen de Vries.

Blue Origin’s first successful human flight took place July 20 in West Texas, with company founder Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and Blue customer on board. Origin Oliver Daemen.

Blue Origin flies into space on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, near Van Horn, Texas. Jeff Bezos and three other passengers launched into space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

The launch comes just days after past and current 21 Blue Originemployees have raised concerns on company culture and vehicle safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was reviewing the information.

William shatner

The 90-year-old actor is best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek. He will become the oldest person to go to space. Shatner has been performing for six decades and is also known as an equestrian singer and vocalist.

As he expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, speaking at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Shatner said he was also nervous about going to space. “I am terrified!” he said, according to Espace.com. “I know! … I’m the fucking Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!”

El Paso Times reporter Leonard Martinez interviewed Shatner in 2003 when he came to town for a Star Trek celebration in honor of El Paso-born series creator Gene Roddenberry.

