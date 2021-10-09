Star Trek actor William Shatner among Blue Origin space launch crew

Four people are expected to take off Tuesday morning near the town of Van Horn, West Texas, aboard a New Shepard rocket, including television’s best-known space captain.

The passengers on Blue Origins’ second manned space flight are actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain James Kirk in the Star Trek franchise; Audrey Powers, Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations at Blue Origin, Former NASA Engineer and Technology EntrepreneurChris Boshuizen and founder of clinical trials software company Glen de Vries.

Blue Origin’s first successful human flight took place July 20 in West Texas, with company founder Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and Blue customer on board. Origin Oliver Daemen.

The launch comes just days after past and current 21 Blue Originemployees have raised concerns on company culture and vehicle safety. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was reviewing the information.

Learn more about potential future astronauts:

William shatner

The 90-year-old actor is best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek. He will become the oldest person to go to space. Shatner has been performing for six decades and is also known as an equestrian singer and vocalist.

As he expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, speaking at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Shatner said he was also nervous about going to space. “I am terrified!” he said, according to Espace.com. “I know! … I’m the fucking Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!”

El Paso Times reporter Leonard Martinez interviewed Shatner in 2003 when he came to town for a Star Trek celebration in honor of El Paso-born series creator Gene Roddenberry.

The actor said at the time when he looks at space, he thinks, The only thing worth it, the smallness of our existence is love. Just as you live your life, you realize that the universe is cold and the only thing that warms it is our human emotions.

Following:Shatners Trek: longtime actor visits El Paso in 2003 for special celebration

The record for the oldest person to go to space is currently held by Wally Funk, who was on Blue Origin’s first launch in July. Funk, 82, is an aviation pioneer who has championed women in space throughout her career.

Audrey Powers

Audrey Powers is the Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations for Blue Origins. She joined the company in 2013.

“I am so proud and honored to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I am delighted to continue to write the history of Blues manned spaceflight,” Powers said in a Blue Origin press release.

Powers is responsible for New Shepard’s flight operations, vehicle maintenance and infrastructure for launch, landing and ground support. She is also a lawyer and was previously General Counsel of Blue Origin. Powers was a flight controller for NASA and served as mission control for the International Space Station program.

Powers appears to be joining the robbery as an employee of Blue Origin, not a paying customer.

Chris Boshuizen

Tech entrepreneur and physicist Chris Boshuizen is originally from New South Wales, Australia, and now works in San Francisco. He will be the third Australian to go into space.

Boshuizen has a doctorate in physics and co-founded Planet Labs (now known as Planet) in 2010. Planet launches satellites to map the Earth from space. From 2008 to 2012, Boshuizen was a space mission architect at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

“My real goal is to open the frontier of space and for us to live and work in space,” he told Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning-Herald. “For the human race to grow up and be able to do that, this is really important.

Following:From Blue Origin launch to landing, this is what Jeff Bezos’ space flight looked like

Although Boshuizen’s ticket price was not disclosed, he said he had “harassed” Blue Origin for years before receiving an invite earlier this year.

Boshuizen tweeted that his parents nurtured his fascination with space from an early age.

Glen de Vries

Glen de Vries, the fourth astronaut, co-founded the Medidata Solutions clinical research platform in 1999. He is a director of Carnegie Mellon University and a private pilot.

In a video on Twitter, de Vries shared his excitement for the launch.

“Space technology is going to be a way to help us continue to thrive on Earth by going beyond,” he said.

De Vries supports Eau.org with a donation of $ 1 million, in conjunction with his space flight.

“Water is something everyone on the planet needs and it should be a right, not a privilege,” he said.