Bollywood movies that portray drug abuse

Oct 9, 2021 06:43 AM IS Bollywood has produced films in a wide range of genres for a wide range of audiences and age groups. While Hollywood is known for mastering the art of producing highly acclaimed films about social issues, Bollywood also offers a number of great films that shine a light on the truth about these issues. Here are some of the best Bollywood movies that deal with drug abuse and its consequences. Read on to find out more about it.

1. Kaalakaandi

1/5 Akshat Verma wrote and directed ‘Kaalakaandi’, a black comedy in Hindi. The main actors of the film are Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar and Sobhita Dhulipala. The plot of the film centers on Rileen’s life after learning of her stomach cancer, which is in its late stages. He’s crushed and chooses to live life to the fullest by smoking and borrowing LSD from a buddy, but he’s still miserable.

2. Oudta Punjab

2/5 Abhishek Chaubey wrote and directed “Udta Punjab”, a black comedy crime drama in Hindi. Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh play key roles in the film. The premise of the film deals with drug abuse among adolescents in the Indian state of Punjab, as well as the myriad plots surrounding it.

3. Fashion

3/5 Madhur Bhandarkar has directed and co-produced Fashion, a Hindi-language drama. The main actresses of the film are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut. The premise of the film revolves around the dark underbelly of the fashion industry and the lives of models who get tangled up in drug trafficking.

4. Dum Maaro Dum

4/5 Rohan Sippy directed ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, a Hindi-language action thriller. The main actors of the film are Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Aditya Pancholi. The plot of the film centers on a cop who tries to dismantle a drug ring in the state of Goa.

5. Sanju

5/5 Rajkumar Hirani wrote and directed Sanju, a biographical drama comedy in Hindi. The main actors of the film are Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh. The plot of the film is about the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, his drug addiction and other tragic events that happened in his life, and how he overcame them all and made a comeback.

