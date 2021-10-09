Poets Featured in Hartwick College Writers’ Series | Entertainment News





Hartwick College students will once again have the opportunity to hire professional writers when the college launches its annual Visiting Writers Series. Poet Roger W. Hecht and poet / essayist Su Cho will read excerpts from their work, meet and offer ideas to students and members of the Hartwick community this semester. The Visiting Writers series provides a great opportunity for students to be exposed to the larger world of writing beyond the classroom, Associate Professor of English Bradley J. Fest said in a press release. Hearing writers read their work in person gives students a glimpse of the living people who breathe behind the poems and stories we read in class. The series allows students to see professional writers at work and see themselves as working writers. Hecht will read at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 at the Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, on the College campus. Three times nominated for the Pushcart Prize, Hechts’ work has appeared in Denver Quarterly, Yes, Poetry, Puerto del Sol, The Piltdown Review, Diagram and numerous other journals. He is Associate Professor of English at SUNY Oneonta, where he teaches literature and creative writing. To learn more about Hechts’ work, visit his blog. Cho will be presenting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, also at the Eaton Lounge Cho lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she is a Visiting Assistant Professor of English at Franklin & Marshall College. Her debut poetry collection, Symmetry of Fish, won the 2021 National Poetry Series and is forthcoming with Penguin. She was a finalist for the 2020 Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship and is currently a consulting editor for POETRY magazine after serving as a guest editor. To learn more about Cho, follow her on Twitter @su__cho or visit suchowrites.com. Admission to the readings is free and the events are open to the public. Participants and all visitors to campus must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will need to provide either their vaccination card or the state’s Excelsior pass. Any visitor requiring an exception to this requirement must complete a form at https://tinyurl.com/fsje55wm and receive prior approval from the college. Masks are compulsory in all college buildings. The readings are presented by the English Department and the series. For more information, visit the series website or contact Fest at [email protected] or 607-431-4921.

