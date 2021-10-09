The wide angle: ready to scream for your entertainment – Austin Daily Herald

Abundant men and women are heading into space.

Shortly after Wealthy Guy No. 1 and Loaded Person No. 2 productively reached space before this calendar year using their individual Abundant Male rockets, it has now been described that William Shatner, at around 90 winters, was heading towards the place.

And I say, big offer.

Not to be sarcastic about the element of the house, however. Authentic astronauts have been practicing it for several years, paving the way for grounded scientific studies and exploration for years.

This section has been exciting. I enjoy all of this kind of information individually, but when overloaded people think of their millions as pleasure walks, it loses its luster. Almost nothing big has been completed. Weee looks for people floating around a very small capsule for a few minutes.

Now travelers to the area can shell out large sums of money for every ticket, just so we can see the rich factors the rest of us just can’t.

Not that I’m bitter or anything. I just think there is a better way to do it and at a minimum why can’t we send Patrick Stewart? He was a far superior Star Trek captain than Shatner.

I’m waiting for your Star Trek buff derision letters.

As I pointed out, there are bigger approaches to doing this. Send schmucks like me to orbit.

I never choose a lot of space so I’m reasonably cheap and yes that would be a lot more impactful. What would you rather like to enjoy? A group of empowered wealthy people smiling ear to ear or watching a grown gentleman scream into orbit?

I assumed it.

Much like skydiving or bungee jumping, I spent long hours wondering if I could keep up with my need to be placed on top of a really expensive bottle rocket just to be sent into space. .

For years, I have gone through the concept of skydiving at length, wondering 1 minute that I would like to check it out, followed by the future more rational minute where it dawned on me that jumping out of a plane is not conducive to an energetic residence.

My cousin Ben Johnson, who doesn’t consider me when I inform him he’s my favorite cousin (something about apparently I tell my other cousins ​​the exact point. Absurd.), Has been skydiving and I highly recommend it. With this intellect, today I reflect, I would like to verify it.

Come back tomorrow for when I inevitably adjust my intellect.

The same goes for bungee jumping, but I think about it a little more on the silly side. I already broke my thumb while trying to pull on a rubber band. What makes you think I would like to tie an even bigger rubber band to my feet and jump off a cliff?

It’s an existential attitude, regardless of whether I reside or not.

And now we’re going back to whether or not I would like to be thrown into space and I think I would definitely like to be thrown into space.

You can usually parachute one more time or bungee bounce, but walking into the room is both an experience in a lifetime and even if something goes wrong I still have the prospect of being. played by Tom Hanks in a biopic of a handsome reporter heading to experience and fame.

Or me. Beau could be a qualifier too much. It is possible that this type of things will work for Anderson Cooper, but not me.