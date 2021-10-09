Entertainment
Hearing that you have won a Nobel Prize is amazing to most people. For others, it only ruins their sleep
“In the previous experience, the only phone calls at this time of night are bad news,” he said. This was great news.
“Do you know about the Bob Dylan fiasco?” he said in a telephone interview with CNN. “It could have put them in the wind. “
Besides being ubiquitous on college campuses in the 1960s, little connects Peebles, an expert in theoretical cosmology, with Dylan. But one of the starkest contrasts might lie in their reactions to winning a Nobel Prize – and the songwriter is far from the only laureate whose crowning has proven to be a tricky affair.
The five committees are notoriously secretive, fiercely protecting their choices from the outside world – including the winners themselves, who are notified of their victories minutes before they are announced to the public.
This tight-lipped mantra can lead to encouraging surprises, as happened with Benjamin List – the co-winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry – who was having coffee with his wife when he received the news.
“Sweden appears on my phone, and I look at her, she looks at me and I run coffee in the street… you know, it was amazing. It was very special. I will never forget,” he said. he declares. told reporters on Wednesday after the announcement of his victory.
It can also be a lot less festive. “I was lying in my bed and my wife woke up and heard my phone ringing. And she yelled at me because my phone was waking her up,” said David MacMillan, who shared the award with List, on BBC Radio 4 Thursday.
“100% [I] missed the call. Classic Scottish person. I [didn’t] I believe this is happening, so I went back to bed, ”he added – probably the most relevant sentence ever uttered by an expert on chiral imidazolidinone catalysts.
And for some, the sudden rise to the Nobel Prize is an entirely unwanted intrusion. “Oh my God,” Anglo-Zimbabwean author Doris Lessing said when reporters arrived outside her house to inform her that she had won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2007. “I’m sure you would like some remarks uplifting of some sort. “
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Reinhard Genzel, an astrophysicist who won the Nobel Prize in physics last year, told CNN of his victory and the months that followed. “But it’s also a chore.”
What is it like to win a Nobel Prize
Few of the Nobel Laureates can honestly say their life hasn’t changed when they got the phone call.
As long as they believe it, of course. “These days you get those cold calls, and I thought it was another one,” Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of this year’s literature award, told the BBC on Thursday.
“This guy said, ‘Hello, you won the Nobel Prize for literature,’ and I said, ‘Come on, get out of here. Leave me alone,'” Gurnah said. “He dissuaded me from this and gradually persuaded me.”
Often the winners cannot be contacted at all, leaving them to discover their victories through the news, their family or even their next door neighbors.
Economist Paul Milgrom was woken up in the middle of the night in California by his colleague Robert Wilson knocking on his front door. “Paul, this is Bob Wilson. You won the Nobel Prize,” he shouted into the intercom. “Yeah, did I? Wow,” replied a completely confused Milgrom, in an exchange captured by a doorbell camera.
Genzel’s phone call came while he was in a Zoom meeting with colleagues last October. “I had absolutely no idea,” he said. “I thought, my God… obviously that’s a fantasy.”
The secretary of the committee told him that he “couldn’t say anything for 15 or 20 minutes”, so Genzel did his best to keep the news to himself. “I walked to our meeting room … (my colleagues) told me afterwards that I was tripping in there, looked at them lightly, telling them to turn on the television,” said he declared.
But there are also times when the winner isn’t as thrilled as the Nobel committee might imagine.
Lessing – accompanied by a man she knew who stood beside her, puzzled, his arm in a sling and a single artichoke in hand – was clearly more interested in collecting her purchases than speaking to media around the world .
When asked how she was feeling, she expressed little enthusiasm: “Look, I won all the awards in Europe, all bloody.”
“Am I supposed to be excited, or elated, or what?” She pointed out. “We can’t be more excited than we are, you know? “
“I was treated like a rock star”
As soon as Genzel’s victory was announced last year, his face was on televisions around the world. The announcement of a Nobel Prize winner is making headlines and websites all over the place, throwing a sudden spotlight on little-known scientists and their complex research.
“Once the announcement is made, you lose your identity within half an hour,” said Genzel. “The phone rings all the time.”
Peebles had a similar experience just minutes after his early morning phone call. “When I got back to bed, my wife said, ‘What was it? I said ‘Nobel Prize’ and she said: Oh my God. “Within minutes the couple had a photographer outside their door.
Genzel suddenly found himself answering questions about politics on late-night German television, angering some of his friends with his responses. Peebles, meanwhile, spent much of the day perusing emails from all over the world: “Please come visit us, please read my manuscript. . “
“It’s one thing to say the Nobel Prizes get attention. It’s another to experience it,” he said.
Sometimes personal relationships change. “There is of course a lot of envy, on the part of some colleagues – many people close to me in the same field might very well say, ‘Why did he have it?’,” Said Genzel. .
But before the Covid-19 pandemic scuttled plans for two consecutive years, the winners were also treated to a gala in Stockholm.
“I was treated like a rock star… I experienced what I expect from rock stars,” Peebles said of his banquet in 2019. “It’s a wonderful honor.”
“My attaché had an almost endless list of things to do,” he added. “‘Now you have to meet these influential people. Now you have to go to a press conference. Now we are going to have dinner with important people. And so on.'”
Genzel missed the festivities last year, but he had a low-key relationship in Germany. “The governor of Bavaria offered us his residency, (and) we had a pretty good event with the Swedish ambassador,” he said.
Two years later, CNN asked Peebles if his email inbox had finally shrunk to pre-Nobel volumes. “I should look at the data on this,” he replied, still an empiricist.
But for men, as for many other laureates, the most exciting part of the Nobel experience is simply that it gets people talking about science and culture.
“I almost find a need to tell the general public that there is truth, there is absolute truth,” Genzel said.
“What I hope is understood is the importance of the Nobel Prize in making people aware of the importance of science or the arts motivated by curiosity,” he said. “I think he must be unique.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/09/world/nobel-prizes-winners-reactions-intl-cmd/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]