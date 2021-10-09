



INTERNATIONAL An article published on Friday about the new malaria vaccine in Africa incorrectly referred to malaria in one case. It is caused by a parasite, not a virus. NATIONAL On Thursday, an article on administrations Biden proposed changes to the national environmental policy law misidentified a key environmental law in one case. This is the National Environmental Policy Act, not the National Environmental Protection Act. BUSINESS An article published on Friday on negotiations to overhaul the international tax system misspelled the Irish prime minister’s first name. It’s Michael Martin, not Michael. WEEKEND ARTS Due to an editing error, a Friday review of the Relocation Companions in Solitude: Reclusion and Communion in Chinese Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art distorted the position held by Joseph Scheier-Dolberg at the museum. He is associate curator of Chinese painting and calligraphy, not deputy curator. Critics also misspelled the last name of the Chinese artist who painted famous women. He is Gai Qi, not Gia Qi.

A review of Greater New York on Friday, investigated at MoMA PS1, misstated the last name of an artist featured in Marie Karlbergs’ video The Good Terrorist. She’s Nicole Eisenman, not Eisenberg. A review on Friday of the documentary The Rescue misidentified the cave diver who, when he finds the children in a cave, repeats the word believe. It’s John Volanthen, not Rick Stanton. MAGAZINE An article on page 26 this weekend about the legal battle between writers Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson twists the action of GrubStreet writing centers after Dorlands first questions about potential plagiarism. He has answered ; this is not the case that she received no response. The article also twists Dorlands’ thoughts on what could happen if she loses the lawsuit. Dorland said she was concerned Larson could sue her for copyright infringement if she posted her letter to the end recipient of the kidney donation channel, not that she was concerned Larson could sue her for copyright infringement. author if she wrote something about organ donation. Obituaries A September 26 obituary on former Republican Congressman Sherwood Boehlert imprecisely referred to the district he represented. It included parts of Cornell University, but not the central campus. Due to an editing error, a September 26 obituary on Penny Harrington, the first woman to head a major police department in a U.S. city, omitted her second husband’s first name. This is Gary Harrington.

A September 30 obituary on jazz organist Lonnie Smith, using information from his record company, omitted the name of a survivor. In addition to those named, Mr. Smith is survived by a son, Lonnie Jr. Errors are corrected on press whenever possible, so some errors noted here may not appear in all editions. To contact the newsroom regarding correction requests, please email [email protected] To share your comments, please visit nytimes.com/readerfeedback. Comments on opinion pieces can be emailed to [email protected] For newspaper delivery questions: 1-800-NYTIMES (1-800-698-4637) or email [email protected]

