Ted Lasso is not a superhero

This article contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Ted lasso.

In an episode halfway through the new season of Ted lassoApples sweet and weird series about an upbeat American coach thrown into the cesspool of British football, the three AFC Richmond fans who make up the Stupid Greek Choir shows prepare to watch the FA Cup quarterfinal in a pub . I swear, if we actually win this game, I’ll burn this ad, they brag. The boss fixes her gaze on him. I’m going to knock over a chair, he retorts. She raises an eyebrow. He grimaces, deflated. I will channel my raging enthusiasm into ways to help my community. The owner smiles at this reluctant display of personal growth and resumes pouring pints.

Moments like this could have been what the Peabody Awards had in mind earlier this year when they honored Ted lasso to provide the perfect counterbalance to the persistent prevalence of toxic masculinity. Heavy expectations have thus been placed on the shoulders of a show whose main character (played brilliantly by Jason Sudeikis) is essentially a labrador with a mustache. And so the backlash, and backlash, to a show that was acclaimed for just being nice was probably inevitable. Ted Lasso can’t save us, The New Yorker argued. The series, according to other writers, does not do enough to take it further conversations about sex and power in the workplace, or heal the trauma of patriarchy. In a incisor piece for Time, TV critic Judy Berman observed how Ted’s cartoonish qualities, his unrecognizable character as a real human being, are integral to his appearance so deliberately constructed to teach other adult males how to behave in the world. . Expectations about what this comedy can do have grown so out of proportion that Ted can’t just be an entertaining character, or even likable. It also has to be plausible, or our only icons of inspiring masculinity would be Joe Rogan, Ice-T, and Dr Rick progressive announcements.

Read: When a show about cuteness darkens

What is undeniable is that, structurally and stylistically, Season 2 just hasn’t been as good as the series’ first 10 episodes. Season 1 benefited from a tangible plot arc (underdog American coach hired by the Premier League team), a main antagonist (team owner Rebecca, a heartbroken divorce that secretly hired Ted not to save Richmond but to bury the one thing her inept ex-husband never really liked), and a whole universe of skeptical opponents to be won by Teds’ evangelical hope for football and human nature. History, its tropes ripped off roughly from sports movies, westerns and even Mary poppins (a magical stranger teaches a broken family to love each other), worked so beautifully that it has stood up to criticism.

Season 2, after reforming all of its villains via Ted’s sunny and contagious disposition, found it harder to focus on an animated tension. Conflict-free, like the Daily show writer Daniel Radosh underline on Twitter, a show struggles to deliver a drama or comedy. Ted lasso failed on form, savagely throwing intrigue points that he either works (Rebeccas’ romance with Richmond player Sam) or never mentions again (the team’s financial woes after relegation). That doesn’t help matters, Apple extension of the season to 12 episodes after the writers plotted 10, leading to two awkwardly inserted specials, a dismal Christmas episode and a dreamlike tribute to Martin Scorseses After hoursthis again interrupted the flow. The decision to turn Nate (Nick Mohammed), the mild-mannered former kit man turned assistant coach, into a gray haired bubbling pattern incel the resentment was an obviously fabricated heel turn that negated the show’s central tenet: that Ted as a leader brings out the best in people.

But more curious are the arguments that Teds’ optimism is empty, his shtick boring, and his philosophy fundamentally flawed, as the show sometimes seems to agree. Season 2, for all of its conspiratorial woes, embarked on a complete deconstruction of its own hero. Ted’s singular characteristic, his folk kindness, turns out to be not an inherent quality but a deliberate defense mechanism. In the words of Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), a psychologist hired to help the team, Ted refuses to open up. And when he approaches vulnerability, he throws a zinger or an obscure reference to something very specific to a 40 year old white man from Central America. The emotional arc of the season is Ted’s outright hostility to the idea of ​​therapy, followed by an inevitable breakthrough in admitting that at age 16, his father committed suicide. Teds’ perseverance, his TO BELIEVE poster, his commitment to continue regardless of the circumstances are on display for what they really are: oppositional reactions to a father who Ted says abandoned his family when he shouldn’t have. With this information at your fingertips, the Winners never give up, dropouts never win the poster Ted has in his office begins to read as less inspiring and more pathological.

To read: The new comedy of American decline

For a series, presenting its main character as some sort of superhero whose powers are his kindness and positive thinking, only to reveal that those powers may have been an illusion and a crutch, is a fascinating counter-intuitive thing to do. . If that didn’t quite work out, it’s because Ted remains almost as enigmatic as he was at the start of the series. We know almost nothing about his childhood, the sports he played in college, his marriage, his interests, his hobbies. Besides its encyclopedic knowledge of cultural references, it is a cheerfully blank slate. What defines him the most is his ability to shape others, which is why the revelation about his father’s death was not fully crafted. Marrying the role of fairy-godmother that Ted plays with a fully grounded story (or any kind of realism, on top of that) is a tricky act to balance.

And yet the fantasy of Ted lassoThe idea that a loving, kind and committed male role model and father figure can change the path of the people he meets remains. This is true even though Ted never manages to keep Nate, or for that matter Rebeccas’ ex Rupert (played by Anthony Head as an example of occasional nastiness), away from the dark side. A single character cannot completely rid pop cultures of the male paradigm of violence, cruelty and destruction, a millennial model. (Even if Gareth Southgate exists, so anything is possible.) But the impact the show has had on viewers is pronounced because Ted is such a unicorn in a landscape of TV fathers and father figures who torture their children, murder their mistresses, cheat with interns, or abandon their families altogether. The very quality that makes Ted Lasso the character and Ted lasso the show feels so distinctive that their rarity underscores how necessary they are.

Hear Sophie Gilbert, Megan Garber and David Sims discuss what’s going on beneath the surface of the hit Apple TV + sitcom, Ted lasso.

Listen and subscribe: Apple podcasts | Spotify | Stapler | Pocket casts