The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage





The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, presents two concerts called Welcome Back! one at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and another at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 24 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham. Pianist George Lopez will perform the fifth concerto, Beethoven’s Emperor. The concerts also feature “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi, Fanfarria by Tania Len and Lyric for Strings by George Walker. While the orchestra has offered a handful of outdoor pop concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first time the orchestra has returned to its regular concert series at its indoor homes in Topsham and Lewiston since January 2020. Smith said the past time has changed the way he approaches music. I myself hear music differently, in a more vivid and personal way than before, Smith said. The pandemic has made us realize that what we have lost for a while has more meaning for our lives than we ever could have imagined. Lopez has been presented worldwide as a recitalist, soloist with orchestra and collaborator. He is the Beckwith Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College and conducts the Bowdoin College Symphony Orchestra. He received critical acclaim for his performance of Bach Goldberg Variations at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw and performed the complete Beethoven Piano Concertos over two concert seasons. He has performed three of these concertos with the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra over the years. It was the incredible music of Beethoven that got me through the last 20 months of isolation, ”said Lopez. If anyone could be the face of depression, it’s Ludwig. He was severely abused as a child, deaf in adulthood, his face disfigured with smallpox, and he has spent his entire life seeking love that he has never found. How he found the courage not only to survive but to create some of the most powerful music in history is incredible! With the concerto, his strength became mine. Topsham audience members are invited to attend a free pre-concert lecture by Maestro Smith from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the Sunday concert. He will share his thoughts on music, old and new, to perform. The two short pieces by modern composers are part of the advancement of the musical diversity of the orchestra. Each program this season features one or two contemporary works, including music by Maine composers, women and other under-represented groups. All musicians and staff of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Members of the public are required to wear masks to attend concerts, which will be at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Check the Orchestras website at MidcoastSymphony.org for updates on COVID protocols. Tickets are $ 22 in advance, $ 25 at the concert, free for those 18 and under and for college students upon presentation of identification. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at MidcoastSymphony.org or by calling (207) 846-5378.

