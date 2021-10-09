Hostfest makes an EPIC announcement | News, Sports, Jobs





The Norsk Hostfest 2022 has been slated for late September following an agreement with EPIC Events of North Dakota to help with the event. Hostfest’s new board of directors has hired the West Fargo and Minot-based company to book entertainment, sponsorship, design and logistics arrangements. This will ensure a return of the festival which has become a mainstay of North Dakota attractions. The largest Scandinavian festival in North America has been sidelined for two years by COVID-19 and its associated travel restrictions. Board chairman Tim Mihalick said EPIC already has people assigned to Norsk Hostfest’s Minot office to begin the process to make the 2022 event a reality. “The enthusiasm, focus and attention to detail that EPIC Events brings to the table will allow us to bring Hostfest back to Minot and North Dakota. As a board of directors, we are delighted to have such a dedicated team working to ensure that the best celebration of Scandinavian heritage on the continent comes to life ”, he said. Mihalick noted that the local volunteers who made Hostfest possible during its first four decades of success will continue to be essential for the festival’s return. He says sponsorships have also played a key role in the viability of Hostfest over the years. It is optimistic that the companies that have faithfully supported the event will continue to be a big part of the festival. EPIC Events is an independent, entertainment and events promoter whose main objective is to bring live events (concerts, comedians, speakers and more) to the surrounding area. They are also engaged in the arts and will strive to provide artists with the opportunity to display their work publicly. “We look forward to continuing the Scandinavian tradition to which Minot and North Dakota have dedicated themselves for many years. We want to continue with all of the vendors, sponsors, volunteers and supporters who attended and keep the momentum going by attracting even more people to next year’s event ”, said McKenzy Braaten spokesperson for EPIC Events. Mihalick says information will be available soon on the exact dates for Norsk Hostfest 2022, as will details on entertainment and ticket availability. “We hope that tens of thousands of loyal patrons of Norsk Hostfest will plan to be a part of the 2022 event to help us revive a treasured celebration of the region’s Scandinavian heritage.” EPIC Events is an offshoot of EPIC Companies, which has more than 25 mixed-use buildings in North Dakota and Minnesota. They manage over 350,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,000 residential units. Current Minot buildings include Park South and Blu on Broadway, with Park South Phase II under construction and The Tracks in development. The company previously owned Beaver Ridge in northern Minot. EPIC Companies also owns buildings in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Fargo, West Fargo and in Moorhead and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. To stay up to date on Norsk Hostfest 2022, visit EPICEventsND.com or Hostfest.com. The latest news today and more in your inbox

