Bollywood trailer shines a light on the lives of agents, the “creators of stars”

Netflix will bring yet another entertaining series to its viewers in October. The giant OTT has unveiled the trailer for the next seriesCall my agent: BollywoodThe series shows the film industry in a different but interesting perspective from the star makers, the agents. The show stars Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles. He will also see several star cameos including Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda and more.

Call my agent: BollywoodThe trailer begins with a morning ceremony by Soumyajit Dasgupta, the head of a renowned talent agency called Art. Several celebrities attend the ceremony and remember the late agent. Jackie Shroff says in the trailer, “He made several stars.” Dia Mirza, Richa Chadda, Farah Khan and others, several celebrities also remember the late agent. The trailer then focuses on the art agency Art and its employees played by Ayush, Aahana, Rajat and Soni. The trailer further shows the challenges these Bollywood celebrity agents face and how they deal with the world of glamor. Some clips in the trailer also focus on the capricious nature of celebrities. He describes the agent’s job as a “messy business”. The trailer ends with a dialogue, “Let’s watch a movie for the love of the cinema.”

More aboutCall my agent: Bollywood

Shaad Ali is running the project while Applause Entertainment and Banijay Asia fund it. The show is an adaptation of a famous French comedy-drama series,Ten percent.It shines a light on the lives of star creators in the film industry.

According to an ANI report, director Shaad Ali had revealed that the next show was very close to his heart. He also claimed that the show was done with the utmost caution. He said: “This project was close to my heart from the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to keep in mind the original script which was so successful and yet to have my own stamp on the adaptation. Every component of this The Series has been carefully thought out from the casting to the cameos. “

“Each of us, included in this project, put our hearts and souls into it, and I can’t wait to show the audience the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Ayush, Rajat, Aahana and Soni share the brilliant chemistry of Sach. that shooting with them was a riot, ”he added.

Image: Instagram / @ netflix_in