Entertainment
Bollywood trailer shines a light on the lives of agents, the “creators of stars”
Netflix will bring yet another entertaining series to its viewers in October. The giant OTT has unveiled the trailer for the next seriesCall my agent: BollywoodThe series shows the film industry in a different but interesting perspective from the star makers, the agents. The show stars Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles. He will also see several star cameos including Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda and more.
Call my agent: BollywoodThe trailer begins with a morning ceremony by Soumyajit Dasgupta, the head of a renowned talent agency called Art. Several celebrities attend the ceremony and remember the late agent. Jackie Shroff says in the trailer, “He made several stars.” Dia Mirza, Richa Chadda, Farah Khan and others, several celebrities also remember the late agent. The trailer then focuses on the art agency Art and its employees played by Ayush, Aahana, Rajat and Soni. The trailer further shows the challenges these Bollywood celebrity agents face and how they deal with the world of glamor. Some clips in the trailer also focus on the capricious nature of celebrities. He describes the agent’s job as a “messy business”. The trailer ends with a dialogue, “Let’s watch a movie for the love of the cinema.”
More aboutCall my agent: Bollywood
Shaad Ali is running the project while Applause Entertainment and Banijay Asia fund it. The show is an adaptation of a famous French comedy-drama series,Ten percent.It shines a light on the lives of star creators in the film industry.
According to an ANI report, director Shaad Ali had revealed that the next show was very close to his heart. He also claimed that the show was done with the utmost caution. He said: “This project was close to my heart from the very beginning. It was a huge responsibility to keep in mind the original script which was so successful and yet to have my own stamp on the adaptation. Every component of this The Series has been carefully thought out from the casting to the cameos. “
“Each of us, included in this project, put our hearts and souls into it, and I can’t wait to show the audience the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Ayush, Rajat, Aahana and Soni share the brilliant chemistry of Sach. that shooting with them was a riot, ”he added.
Image: Instagram / @ netflix_in
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/web-series/call-my-agent-bollywood-trailer-highlights-lives-of-agents-the-star-makers.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]