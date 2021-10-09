Big news in Placid 51 years ago | News, Sports, Jobs

Thanks to my friend Ellen George, I have a stash of old copies of the Lake Placid News from the 1970s when she was editor.

Here is a sample of the big news from the front page dated November 24, 1970:

–

Budget up by $ 5 million in ten years

–

“The Essex County budget over ten years has fallen by just under $ 3 million. Where do the increases come from? How is the money spent? What do we get for this increase?

[Sorry folks I can’t answer those questions right now, because…]

“Some of these questions may be answered at the Essex County public hearing in Elizabethtown tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11 am. Some topics, however, only appear when ten-year budgets are compared.”

–

County roads are part of the problem

–

“Essex County’s road budget of $ 1,376,320 for 1971 represents an appropriation that has doubled in ten years.

“This, according to County Road Superintendent Edward Currier, is not an entirely unreasonable increase. They had asked for more.

The front page continues with Stories about the Economy – “High per capita tax in the state” – “Program cost-benefit study” – “The planned building construction for the Town of North Elba and the Village of Lake Placid is expected to exceed the million dollar mark this year. “

Of course, I saved the big story page for last:

–

Topless go-go’s … gone, gone

The council forbids topless

–

My, my, what an outcry – almost as big as the school board’s rejection of John Birch’s doctrine.

There were five bars in Ray Brook in the 1970s, all located, of course, in the town of North Elba.

The Brown Bear, Fitzgerald’s, Yoffe’s Bar and Restaurant, The Evergreen Tea Room (Tail O ‘the Pup) and The Birches.

However, the Birches were the culprits of this story and very popular even before the Go-Go dancers came down from Montreal.

The Birches played host to excellent jazz bands, served great food, and tourist huts located at the back of the restaurant.

The Editor-in-Chief of Enterprise (oh, that would’ve been me) sent me and my fellow journalist Bill McLaughlin to cover the story of this horrible and disgusting new entertainment phenomenon.

However, it was so crowded on opening night that we could barely get through the door.

We went to The Birches several times later (still very busy) to cover this sensational story, but we never seemed to find the right prose. It was a story beyond our reach that really needed correct poetry.

–

The government has stopped everything

–

“Will ‘topless’ fun come to an end in the North Elbe? He may, if the order proposed by the city council is approved by the city attorney and survives a public hearing.

“The North Elba City Council has approved a local law that would prevent ‘the display of a woman’s breasts in public places’ or the ‘promotion’ of ‘the exhibition’.

“The order was proposed by Justice of the Peace Jack Shea [town justices were then members of the town board] and is targeting the only “topless” establishment in the region, The Birches on the Sara-Placid road.

“Shea said it was the advertising and promotion of the entertainment that was particularly distasteful. He objected to the distribution of leaflets to Lake Placid at the time of the agreement.

“The new ordinance is made possible by an amendment to state law regarding a woman’s exposure. Until this year, it was practically impossible to force the closure of an establishment promoting topless entertainment, because the exhibition was illegal, except as part of a “play, an exhibition. , show or entertainment ”.

“According to that, you could be arrested at the beach for wearing a stocking costume only, but not for singing in a nightclub.

“The local ordinance, if it is finally adopted, stipulates that a woman is guilty of exposure when, in a public place, she appears dressed or costumed at all times so that the part of her breast located under the top of the areola is not covered. with a fully opaque cover, whether or not such a woman is entertaining, performing in a play, exhibition or entertainment. ‘

“Promoting a woman’s exposure would also be a violation.” [A speeding ticket it is a violation.]

–

