Celebrate Fall at Siskiyou County Holiday Harvest Festivals

It’s the season for fall events, harvest bazaars and holiday arts and crafts fairs.

Here are upcoming events in October and November that include food deals, prize contests, vendor stalls, and bake sales.]

Participation in most events is free, but some activities are chargeable. Games and other activities may require tickets.

Does your community have a public fall fair or festival in Siskiyou County? E-mail [email protected] with details.

Apple Harvest Festival, McCloud

The McCloud Chamber of Commerce hosts the sixth annual Apple Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in historic downtown McCloud.

Activities include an apple pie contest, vendor stalls, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for sale, horse and cart rides through town, a photo booth, a beer stand, food concessions and shows.

The latter includes live music from Celtic rock and folk band “Tempest” and McCloud’s opening band “Monkey Lash”.

Competitors must deliver their homemade apple pie to the registration booth no later than 10:45 a.m. to participate in the pie contest.

For more information or to pre-order apple pies to pick up on site, go tohttps://bit.ly/3BnmscY, or call the room at 530-964-3113.

Fall Festival, Etna

The Etna Fall Festival takes place on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. at Kidder Creek Adventure Camp, 2700 South Kidder Creek Road.

Activities include apple picking, a caramel apple-making station, barbecue, camping store, pony rides, laser tag, high ropes, and zipline rides.

Admission is $ 5 per person. Tickets for games and barbecue are extra.

To attend on foot or register in advancewww.mounthermon.org/kc-fall-festival.

Oktobeerfest, Weed

The Mt. Shasta Brewing Company is hosting its noon-closing Oktobeerfest on October 16 and 17 at its tavern and bistro at 360 College Ave. at Weed.

Events include a new beer launched Friday night.

A special menu will offer German starters and beer tastings called “Tour-de-Weed” for purchase. Etna Brewery and Mt. Shasta Brewing Co. beers are available for purchase.

There are also games with prizes. Tickets for the games are $ 25 to $ 35.

Buy your tickets at the bar on the dates of the event or online atbit.ly/3oKZ6ue.

For more information, call 530-938-2394.

Shopapalooza Craft Show, Fort Jones

The Sacred Heart Parish of Fort Jones is hosting their annual Shopapalooza Holiday Craft Fair on November 6 in the Parish Hall.

The church is now taking stand space reservations from vendors, artists and artisans who wish to sell their products at the fair.

Already lined up are vendors selling baked goods, a continental breakfast and hot lunch for sale, a Christmas music festival and araffle for smart TV and other prizes.

For participants, veterans receive free dessert and coffee.

Free entry.

Doors open at 9 a.m. at the Sacré-Coeur Parish Hall at 11705 Main Street in Fort Jones. It closes at 3 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 530-842-4874. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Valley Oaks Craft Fair, Fort Jones

The Valley Oaks Craft Fair opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 6 at the Fort Jones Community Hall.

This fair features free coffee and refreshments throughout the day, designs for door prizes, and vendor kiosks both outside and inside.

Vendor spaces are available. For more information messagebit.ly/2WOny2pon Facebook.

Siskiyou Outdoor Holiday Market, Yreka

The Siskiyou Outdoor Holiday Market is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 20 at the Siskiyou Golden Exhibition Center, 1712 Fairlane Road in Yreka.

This market will have around 60-70 vendors selling a variety of goods, including holiday-themed decorations and gifts, clothing, pottery, jewelry, textiles, packaged food, bath and toiletries, and other articles.

COVID pandemic precautions include hand washing stations.

“The event will be held outdoors and social distancing practices will be in place,” according to information about the event posted on the fair website. “The pit spaces will have a lot of space between each and there will be a separate entrance and exit for the public.”

Masks are strongly encouraged, according to event planners.

Free entry.

For more information on the event or to rent vendor booth space, visitsisqfair.com/p/events/holiday-gift-fairor call 530-842-2767.

