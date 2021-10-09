Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana Becomes Action Hero For The First Time, Shares A Teaser | Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai for an action film. He said the movie is wacky and fresh.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been hired by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his upcoming home production film titled Action Hero. The film, also produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T series, focuses on an artist’s journey in front of and behind the lens.
The film, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer, is presented as a skillful actor with a quirky satirical sense of humor. Khurrana, who will be seen for the first time in an action film, said he fell in love with the script. “I immediately loved the Action Hero script. It’s wacky, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the attributes of cinema that I have become known for,” he said. stated in a press release. +
The 37-year-old actor said he was delighted to collaborate with Rai for the third time. “We hope that our roadmap of entertaining audiences around the world with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I am also very happy to be working with Bhushan Ji again. Color Yellow and T-Series are like a second home for me, “he added.
Rai said he too was just as excited about teaming up with Khurrana. “Although this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time that we will collaborate with Ayushmann on a film. It is always a pleasure to work with him and I am very happy that the film is set on the prosecution, ”he said. noted.
Kumar said Action Hero is a special movie. “Ayushmann fits perfectly with the eponymous action hero Bill in this film. It is also the fourth collaboration between the T-series and Ayushmann, which makes it even more special for everyone involved. , said the producer.
The film will be shot in India and the UK. Action Hero is a T series and a production in Color Yellow and is produced by Rai, Kumar and Krishan Kumar.
