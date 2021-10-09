Entertainment
The Spanish Colony designed by Paul Williams brings that Hollywood spice
The houses designed by Paul Williams have a rich history of ownership by generations of Hollywood gamers.
Tyrone Power, Barbara Stanwyck and Frank Sinatra were among the first box office stars drawn to the architect’s classic Tudor, Georgian and Modernist homes. Michelle Pfeiffer, Renee Zellweger and Denzel Washington followed suit.
This Los Feliz house, known as the gray residence, continues the tradition.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival takes its name from the family of actor Lawrence Gray, who bought the land, commissioned the house, and lived there with his parents, Henry and Mamie Gray. He went from being a small player to a leading man in 1930s films such as “Children of Pleasure” and “Spring Is Here”. Most recently, it housed former Warner Bros. Pictures executive Blair Rich and his family.
Located in a cul-de-sac, the gated house overlooks Laughlin Park and offers views of the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign from several Juliet balconies, terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. The cityscape and residential neighborhoods have replaced what were once bean fields and orange groves.
Rich, who grew up in another Paul Williams house in Bel-Air, says she always had a deep appreciation for Williams, the first black architect to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects. “I have always found the number of barriers he had to overcome to achieve so much success very inspiring.”
After purchasing the property, Rich worked with Michael Mueller from Mueller design to renovate and preserve Williams’ original design details. The house retains the old California vibe Williams envisioned with Spanish cobblestones, arched doorways, and wrought-iron railings. The original hardwoods, tiled floors and windows are preserved. Other details have been redesigned; an original stained glass window has been moved to the library from another part of the house.
Rich points out that Williams’ understanding of how people wanted to live is the main reason his designs have stood the test of time. “What was so revolutionary about Paul Williams was that he was still contemporary for the time he was designing. These are easy-to-update homes for modern living without sacrificing his inherent style and intent,” she adds.
The formal living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings adorned with thick beams and corbels. A coffered ceiling tops the dining area, which can easily accommodate a table for 10.
The lighting and decoration of the living room and the dining room combine modernity and tradition for a dramatic effect.
The extension in keeping with the style added a living room and enlarged the master bedroom and the family room / den.
The master suite has a marble-floored bathroom with a black and brass tub and a showroom-style walk-in closet with black lacquer cabinets.
The library with blue lacquered walls has retained its original stained glass windows and opens onto a terrace with a dry bar.
The den connects to the kitchen, which has a center island and a pantry. There is also a gym.
The land contains a swimming pool, spa and barbecue.
Listing Agent Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & hyland says the combination of architectural pedigree and meticulous preservation makes the house one of a kind. “This Los Feliz treasure represents the amazing and comprehensive restoration of a piece of history combined with updated infrastructure for modern living. It is the best of both worlds.”
The three-story home has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The asking price is 6.795 million US dollars.
Hilton & Hyland is a founding member of Forbes Global Properties, a consumer market and a network of elite broker members selling the world’s most luxurious homes.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-global-properties/2021/10/09/paul-williams-designed-spanish-colonial-brings-that-hollywood-pizzazz/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]