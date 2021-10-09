The Spanish Colony designed by Paul Williams brings that Hollywood spice

The Spanish Colonial Revival was commissioned by actor Lawrence Gray in the late 1920s.

The houses designed by Paul Williams have a rich history of ownership by generations of Hollywood gamers.

Tyrone Power, Barbara Stanwyck and Frank Sinatra were among the first box office stars drawn to the architect’s classic Tudor, Georgian and Modernist homes. Michelle Pfeiffer, Renee Zellweger and Denzel Washington followed suit.

This Los Feliz house, known as the gray residence, continues the tradition.

Original details such as hardwood, tiled floors and windows are retained.

The 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival takes its name from the family of actor Lawrence Gray, who bought the land, commissioned the house, and lived there with his parents, Henry and Mamie Gray. He went from being a small player to a leading man in 1930s films such as “Children of Pleasure” and “Spring Is Here”. Most recently, it housed former Warner Bros. Pictures executive Blair Rich and his family.

Located in a cul-de-sac, the gated house overlooks Laughlin Park and offers views of the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign from several Juliet balconies, terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. The cityscape and residential neighborhoods have replaced what were once bean fields and orange groves.

The long gallery opens onto a terrace at the front of the Gray residence designed by Paul Williams.

Rich, who grew up in another Paul Williams house in Bel-Air, says she always had a deep appreciation for Williams, the first black architect to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects. “I have always found the number of barriers he had to overcome to achieve so much success very inspiring.”

After purchasing the property, Rich worked with Michael Mueller from Mueller design to renovate and preserve Williams’ original design details. The house retains the old California vibe Williams envisioned with Spanish cobblestones, arched doorways, and wrought-iron railings. The original hardwoods, tiled floors and windows are preserved. Other details have been redesigned; an original stained glass window has been moved to the library from another part of the house.

Modern decor blends with original features in the beamed living room.

Rich points out that Williams’ understanding of how people wanted to live is the main reason his designs have stood the test of time. “What was so revolutionary about Paul Williams was that he was still contemporary for the time he was designing. These are easy-to-update homes for modern living without sacrificing his inherent style and intent,” she adds.

The formal living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings adorned with thick beams and corbels. A coffered ceiling tops the dining area, which can easily accommodate a table for 10.

The lighting and decoration of the living room and the dining room combine modernity and tradition for a dramatic effect.

A coffered ceiling and bold wallpaper depicting Japanese prints create drama in the dining room.

The extension in keeping with the style added a living room and enlarged the master bedroom and the family room / den.

The master suite has a marble-floored bathroom with a black and brass tub and a showroom-style walk-in closet with black lacquer cabinets.

Original windows bring light into the library with blue lacquered walls.

The library with blue lacquered walls has retained its original stained glass windows and opens onto a terrace with a dry bar.

The den connects to the kitchen, which has a center island and a pantry. There is also a gym.

The land contains a swimming pool, spa and barbecue.

The backyard contains dining and relaxation areas, a barbecue center, spa and swimming pool.

Listing Agent Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & hyland says the combination of architectural pedigree and meticulous preservation makes the house one of a kind. “This Los Feliz treasure represents the amazing and comprehensive restoration of a piece of history combined with updated infrastructure for modern living. It is the best of both worlds.”

The three-story home has a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The asking price is 6.795 million US dollars.

Hilton & Hyland is a founding member of Forbes Global Properties, a consumer market and a network of elite broker members selling the world’s most luxurious homes.