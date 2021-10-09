The 2021 Nobel Laureate for Literature is Abdulrazak GurnahExBulletin







toggle legend Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images

Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature this year. “For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the plight of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The prize is accompanied by more than a million dollars in prize money. Gurnah was born in 1948. He was previously Professor of English and Postcolonial Literature at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, until his retirement. Gurnah wrote 10 novels, including the one from 1994 paradise, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. It tells the story of a boy, Yusuf, who was pledged by his father to a merchant to settle old debts. As Yusuf travels through different parts of Africa, Gurnah’s writing pushes back previous Western holds on the continent. As NPR literary critic Alan Cheuse noted at the time, “No Heart of darkness in these pages. Gurnah offers us a more realistic mix of light and dark, beautiful forests, dangerous vines and snakes, and a patchwork of warring strongholds and crafty traders straight out of the Middle Ages. “ American poet Louise Glck won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy often takes criticism for focusing too heavily on male, predominantly Eurocentric writers. In 120 years of history, only 16 women have won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Until today, the last black person to receive the award was Toni Morrison in 1993. Gurnah is the fifth African writer to win along with Wole Soyinka, Naguib Mahfouz, Nadine Gordimer and JM Coetzee. The Swedish Academy intends to start diversifying more and more of the winning candidates next year, according to Academy Nobel Committee chairman Anders Olsson. In a recent interview with The New Republic, Olsson said they plan to have experts in language areas in which the committee does not have “deep expertise” (mainly places in Africa and Asia), who will come up with reports, likely with a list of names to consider. In 2018, the awards were postponed after Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of a member of the Swedish Academy, was accused of sexual misconduct and leaking information about the Academy. Arnault was then sentenced to two years in prison for rape. Other Nobel Prizes awarded so far this week include David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian in Medication, for their work on touch and temperature. Benjamin List and David Macmillan’s research into construction chemicals won them the Chemistry Prize. And the physics prize was shared with half going to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for their studies on climate change, and the other half going to Giorgio Parisi for his work on examining patterns in materials. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1043436576/nobel-prize-literature-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos