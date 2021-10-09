The first time Nicky Margolis saw comedian Niki Moran perform was a solo show in 2002 for iO Theater.

Ms. Moran walked on stage confidently, nunchucks swinging in her hand. Intense music filled the theater as she took her place on stage, and all Margolis could think of was, she’s really gonna use those nunchucks!

She was sort of right. Instead of being the martial arts master deftly swinging nunchucks, Ms. Moran ended up fighting.

I remember sitting in the audience crying and laughing because that was just, to me, the essence of Niki, Margolis said. She always surprised you.

Margolis was Ms Morans’ trainer, and even then she could tell Ms Moran was a shining star.

Ms. Moran, an actress, writer, comedian, singer and dancer, died Tuesday morning after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer, her family confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday. She was 45 years old.

It seems impossible that his irrepressible light has gone out. If you knew Niki, you experienced her genuine kindness, overflowing generosity, selfless love and next-level crazy sense of humor, her brother Kjell Lindgren wrote for the family. She was the model of courage in the face of adversity and relentless pain. Her radiant smile blessed us until the end. She will be deeply missed.

She had shared the news of her diagnosis in July on Facebook. Despite a hormone treatment plan, Ms. Moran wrote, the cancer had spread from her spine to several other parts of her body. He was given five years at most to live.

During the Morans Chicago years, she was known as Niki Lindgren. Her love of the performing arts brought her to the Annoyance Theater and iO Chicago, where she became a member of a team called Bevy, notable for being all-female, but also for the artists’ commitment to supporting each other.

If anyone has a good laugh, everyone’s proud of it, Moran told The Sun-Times in 2003.

Ms. Moran first performed with Second City in 2002 and remained active there until 2008, co-writing and performing in three theater reviews etc.

As is the custom of Second City, she played many roles in each show. In her first, Immaculate Deception (2005), she appeared as the director of a school competition as well as a pragmatic obstetrician trying to divide a waiting couple. Most strikingly, she played a steel-eyed Chinese restaurant owner who would make scathing comments to other actors. Then, turning to the audience, the hangar asks some of them questions and also says devastating things about them.

In fact, I kinda forgot that she had done that! said Margolis, laughing. She had co-starred with Ms. Moran in Immaculate Deception, as well as her other shows etc: Disposable Nation and Pratfall of Civilization.

She had such a relationship with [the audience] that they were almost welcoming, added Margolis. She just had the ability to express herself in such a bold way, while still making everyone feel safe. She was that sort of living paradox.

In a statement, The Second City said it was devastated by the news of Ms Morans’ death.

Nikis’ creative prowess was only eclipsed by his big heart and fearless mind, according to the statement posted on Facebook. Our hearts go out to her husband Joe [Moran], her family, her colleagues in the improv community and the countless lives she touched in her lifetime. Niki approached her illness the same way she approached her life: with an unlimited capacity for laughter.

The post was accompanied by a video, posted in January 2019 after his diagnosis, showing Mrs. Moran while her husband shaves her hair. She nods her head briefly when the deed is done before a jump cut shows her raising her head dramatically, in flawless makeup and a gold bodysuit with a red cape.

She and her husband, dressed in a green bodysuit and blue Speedo, run down an alley, a playground, a porch, dancing in their costumes. And all of this on the Queens Dont Stop Me Now soundtrack.

He tells you everything you need to know about Niki, Margolis said. It’s so funny and amazing at the same time and then you cry just because it’s just the Nikis spirit.

Ms Morans’ family will celebrate life on November 6 in northern Virginia, where she and her husband Joe Moran lived with their dog, Loki, near her parents.