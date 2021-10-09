Reconciling James Bond’s Flawed Past As “No Time To Die” Ends Daniel Craig’s RaceExBulletin



(Warning: some plot details may emerge, shaken but not agitated, about the new James Bond film No time to die. So be prepared for potential spoilers.)

I remember when I first fell in love with British secret agent James Bond.

My uncle sneaked me into a 1971 screening Diamonds are forever at the theater (yes, I know how much that dates me). A bit in the story, Sean Connery’s fearless Bond opened the zipper of a woman’s dress, dropping her to the floor to make sure she had no weapons on her, I I’m sure of it.

Watching this scene through the fingers of my uncle’s hand he was cool with the violence of the movie, but didn’t know THIS was going to happen and tried to keep me from seeing him, I knew I had found a new hero.

Like the 25th Bond film No time to die hitting theaters, fans like me will be flocking to theaters for Daniel Craig’s final turn as a character, at a pivotal moment for the nearly 60-year-old film franchise. At the risk of enticing fans of Roger Moore or George Lazenby, Craig’s Bond has always been my second closest favorite to the man novelist / creator Ian Fleming has described as a “blunt instrument” in government service. His Majesty.

I also appreciated the many ways in which Craig’s version of Bond has been refined and modified to meet modern sensibilities. I will discuss this in more detail a little later.

Yet Bond also often portrays himself as an avatar of British colonialism and white male privilege. And as I learn more about how these ideas have been incorporated into media and society, the harder it becomes to sit down and enjoy your latest adventure.

I even coined a term for my fight: White Man Infatuation Syndrome.

Dealing with Bond’s questionable roots

I know it’s hard for some people to consider that a character they’ve loved for years, if not decades, could also be the embodiment of something pernicious like white privilege. And I’m sure some fans may respond by denigrating me or my ideas (or saying, what took you so long?).

But I think it’s an important notion that deserves to be explored. Because this is something that I have come across many times as a black media critic who loves superheroes and super spies.



I got worried about this while attending a preview screening of No time to die, which features Lashana Lynch as Nomi, a super-capable new MI6 agent given the 007 designation after Bond leaves the service. She’s an electric rival for Bond, a powerful black woman who goes about business, but ends up stepping back to let him take center stage.

She’s not the only one. Naomie Harris plays a dynamic update to the character of Miss Moneypenny, who worked alongside Bond in the field during the 2012 film Fall from the sky. But soon after, Eve Moneypenny was installed as the Bond boss’s devoted secretary, much like the character of Moneypenny played by Lois Maxwell in the Connery, Lazenby and Moore films.

Ana de Armas earns high praise for playing Paloma, a CIA agent who helps Bond send bad guys to Cuba with unexpected flair. But all of these capable women, including La Seydoux like his girlfriend Madeleine Swann, take a back seat to Bond, once he decides to step up and save the day.

Such male centering is, admittedly, more refined than the muscular sexism Connery displayed as Bond in movies like the 1964s. The golden finger. In this movie, when CIA agent Felix Leiter arrives for a chat while Bond gets a poolside massage by a pretty blonde, the British agent slap his butt and orders him to walk away with a sideways brief: “Man talk.”



Connery’s Bond also perpetuated the dangerous myth that women find a man who imposes himself on them irresistible as in his classic confrontation with the character of Honor Blackman in the 1964s. The golden finger. Or that it is permissible to talk to women as if they were stupid children. Or that unzipping their dress within minutes of meeting them is considered acceptable behavior.

And don’t get me started on how Connery’s Bond treated Quarrel, the stereotypical black man with insect eyes who acts as a “repairman” for him in Jamaica in the first Bond film, in the 1962s. Dr No. As they run across a beach, trying to stay hidden from the villain’s henchmen, Bond tells Quarrel to “go get my shoes”, as if talking to a valet, rather than a local partner.

Bond as a vision of urban cool and male privilege

Bond films have always offered a vision of a cool, urban British agent who is in control and at ease in any environment across the globe. He transported fans to faraway places they probably would never have visited, giving them a taste of cultures they might never have experienced otherwise.

But he also travels the world as if he were meant to be led and led by rich and capable white men. And that’s not a vision that Craig’s Bond has quite succeeded in shaking.



Still, I have immense admiration for what Craig has achieved in this role. He turned a cartoonish figure of a character into something that often looks like a human being. And it started with an awesome reimagining of a movie Casino Royale, again, which he did while some fans were still circulating petitions demanding that he be fired because he was blond and blue-eyed.

The best Bonds are often a reflection of their time. Craig’s Bond was therefore more realistic, rebellious and introspective, worthy of a world where Jason Bourne and Impossible missionEthan Hunt helped reinvent the rules of the modern spy thriller.

Craig’s Bond questions his role as the government hitman and tries to walk away from it on several occasions. He falls in love more than once and we learn his story with a depth predicted for few other Bonds. And the attempt to explain her feminization at least, in her first film, 2006’s Casino Royale because of his personal flaws. Namely, a reluctance to engage.

(I especially liked the way they showcased Craig’s muscular physique in a photo of Casino Royale or he came out of the water on a beach, in a not too subtle reminder to the iconic scene in which a bikini-clad Ursula Andress was featured in Dr No. Encouraging audiences to look at the guy instead of the girl, reframing a type of entry often used to objectify women in previous Bond films.)

I still often watch Bond movies, especially the Connery classics, as well as Casino Royale and Fall from the sky. When I do, the fanboy part of me is at war with the media critic. A side of me is lost in the absolute coldness of the suave masculinity that Bond so often symbolizes as the most successful secret agent in the world.

The other is painfully aware of the inequalities and oppression that such portrayals have embodied in the past, and how much they can fuel our real-life fantasies for a powerful white, male savior to settle matters even now.

Even now I ask myself: can I enjoy these new Bond films and understand why they are so exciting, while rejecting the tropes that still suggest that a white male-centric world is fair and appropriate? As a reviewer, I often caution people against assuming that you are unaffected by media subtext just because you are aware of it.

Couldn’t that be true for me when it comes to my White Guy Hero Syndrome infatuation with James Bond?

Can a new Bond actor reverse the formula?

While the producers of the Bond films wonder who will follow Craig, I think these questions I ask can complicate this choice. You can’t just pick a black actor like Idris Elba or Reg-Jean Page as Bond and pretend he can have the same adventures. Or that he will stand up for the same things.

A black man who serves as an undercover assassin for the British government brings a whole new set of subtext. Yet the cast of a white actor like Tom Hardy or Henry Cavill also doesn’t seem to meet the moment. And there’s a big part of me that would love to see a daring young talent like I can destroy you Star Michaela Coel takes up this challenge as a writer and star.

Ultimately, whoever takes on the role of the new James Bond faces a challenge beyond six decades of film history and Craig’s own masterful performance. They’ll need to find a new take on Bond that puts even more distance between a contemporary version of the character and his long legacy of raising a white male hero above everyone else.