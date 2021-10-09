Entertainment
Nautica launches advertising campaign with actor Arjun Kapoor
NEW DELHI: American clothing brand Nautica has launched a digital advertising campaign with actor Arjun Kapoor.
The brand intends to promote its upcoming fall / winter collection through the 50-second ad campaign, ‘Spare Moments’, which will be rolled out across print, social and digital media platforms. The company has 65 outlets across the country, including shop-in-shops.
In a statement, Arjun Kapoor said, “I felt a sense of harmony between my personality and that of the company. I just had to be myself to deliver the brand proposition.”
Vishan Anand, Senior Director of Myntra (part of the Flipkart Group which runs Nautica in India) said the brand creates high quality fashion and this association is a step towards conveying the brand’s image to its audience. target. “
In 2019, the Flipkart group announced that it had signed a pact with Authentic Brands Group which granted the Walmart-owned company the rights to license and distribute the Nautica brand.
Nautica was founded in 1983 in the United States and has over 300 stores and 1,200 dealerships around the world. In 2018, ABG acquired Nautica to develop the brand’s international presence. Its first store in India opened in 2014.
According to estimates by consulting firm McKinseys FashionScope, India’s apparel market will reach $ 59.3 billion in 2022, making it the sixth in the world, comparable to the UK’s at $ 65 billion. He said India remains a complex market that presents challenges.
The clothing sector is still largely unorganized, with formal retail accounting for only 35% of sales in 2016. Its share is expected to reach around 45% by 2025, which remains a relatively low proportion.
