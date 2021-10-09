Anushka Ranjan: I have the impression that the usual Bollywood naach gaana doesn’t work anymore | Bollywood





Anushka Ranjan has been in the industry for half a decade now and she has encountered a sea of ​​changes in the way things worked then and how they have changed today. One of the biggest changes, Ranjan believes, is the rise of OTT platforms, something she has even experimented with with the web series, Fittrat. Calling the digital boom a blessing, Ranjan says, you can see it (the changes) for yourself. OTT has shown movies on the big screen that they too need to put their socks on and create interesting content, because our audiences will not be happy with the Bollywood naach gaana. For a player, the OTT has also been a major asset in terms of better opportunities, Ranjan believes. It’s an amazing medium, and luckily people are open to experimenting with it. There are roles and shows happening now that may never have happened on the big screen. These artists are opportunities that have not received this chance earlier. So OTT is a godsend for sure, the 30-year-old tells us. While on the one hand, the rise of OTT may have been a savior for some during the pandemic, things have largely stalled for the entertainment industry. As someone who is at the start of his career, the pandemic situation was difficult for Ranjan to deal with as the news had occurred quite slowly and sporadically. From a career point of view, it was really difficult because everything stopped and we weren’t sure what the future held. I have done my best to be positive and try as much as possible to keep my heart and mind in check, she says. As for how her schedule was affected, the actor says a movie she was supposed to make has been pushed back. But she is not discouraged. In addition, recently I was hired as a creative producer in a production house. So I don’t let anything get me down because we don’t know what to expect next, she concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/anushka-ranjan-i-feel-the-usual-bollywood-naach-gaana-does-not-work-anymore-101633779154080.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos