Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan gets a new tenant at the State Bank of India. The bank leased the ground floor of a Bachchan-owned property in the upscale town of Juhu in Mumbai. The bank has entered into an agreement with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan rent property from SBI for Rs. 18.9 lakh per month

The Bachchans have leased 3,150 square feet of land in a building near the family home, Jalsa, in Juhu. The bank agreed to pay Rs. 18.9 lakh as monthly rent for a 15 year lease. According to reports, the rent will increase by 25% every five years.

The bank reportedly paid a security deposit of over Rs. 2.26 crore, equivalent to one year’s rent. The deal was registered on September 28, 2021. The property was previously occupied by Citibank which recently vacated the space.

