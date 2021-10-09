NCB attacks Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri





Bombay: Continuing its raid on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri as part of the October 2 rave party, officials here said on Saturday. The raids, which began early Saturday in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri’s alleged involvement during questioning of some of the defendants earlier arrested by the BCN. READ ALSO | Aryan needs a date to meet Dad at home, SRK gets permission from NCB to meet his son in jail! READ ALSO | Cruise ship case: Court rejects bail request for SRK’s son Aryan Khan and two others on maintainability grounds Khatri’s name had also cropped up during inquiries into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying him and other movie figures. The latest action – details of which are not available – came in the ongoing investigation into the rave party that erupted aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise last Saturday (October 2) when BCN apprehended 8 people, including Aryan Khan. , son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. , arousing a huge sensation. READ ALSO | No drugs found, Aryan Khan sent to BCN detention for 3 days with 2 other people READ ALSO | “In a society of criminals, an innocent man goes to jail”: EX winner Bigg Boss extends support to Aryan Khan Watch this space for more updates.

