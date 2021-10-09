Bollywood star and SRK star in custody over drug allegations





Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, and seven others have been sentenced to 14 days in court in Mumbai. This was after he was arrested in the middle of an ongoing narcotics investigation. He was reportedly arrested on October 3, 2021, after police found drugs on a raided vessel in Mumbai. Senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who represents Ayran Khan and has spoken on his behalf, said I was arrested and picked up at the gate. “I had no complaints with the agents. Regarding this matter, on the first day, I gladly accepted an additional day of detention, believing that there would be some development. Other than a few more arrests, nothing more happened. “As regards my interrogation which took place, it was linked to my stay abroad. Nothing else was questioned. “If the people arrested are found on my statement, any senior officer linked to my investigation would ensure that it is the same person or that I have an association, but nothing happened. “Yesterday, when they arrested Kumar, they should have wondered whether Merchant and Khan were related or not. They do not have. The question of confrontation should not be the only motive. “Another development is that the organizers of the cruise have been arrested. They arrested a foreign national with whom I have no connection so far. According to CNN reports, Shahrukh Khan’s spokesperson did not respond to the request for comment.

