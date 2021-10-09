Durga Puja Fashion Guide to Bollywood Divas

Durga Puja means pandal jump, food and fashion. And, it’s just around the corner. What if you still haven’t figured out what to wear during those five days (including Sosthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami Where Dussehra), don’t worry, Bollywood actresses have you covered. So now put your best foot in fashion and earn the title of best dressed among your friends.

Durga Puja is all about colors, fun, food, friends and a five-day costume contest – who wears the best outfits! Although, since last year, we have been celebrating Durga Puja differently, due to the ongoing pandemic due to COVID-19. But that shouldn’t steal your zeal to prepare for it puja. You must have different looks for the five days, and to complete them you must have appropriate shoes, accessories and so on! So get ready to be inspired by these Bollywood divas.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor’s Halter Neck Dress from Ritu Kumar Worth Rs 6,600 Can Be Styled In Many Ways

Karisma Kapoor’s white suit for Sosthi

Even though now we mark our pouja days from Chaturthi, technically, the auspicious days begin with Sosthi. So, to start the first day of Durga Puja, take a look at the beautiful and always gorgeous Karisma Kapoor’s outfit. The actress looked stunning in an ivory color anarkali costume set with a matching dupatta with a complex resham cutwork, designed by Punit Balana. She had completed her look with loose curls, a gold necklace and a pair of earrings. She had kept her makeup minimal but opted for bold, red lips. bindi and mojaris. Karisma looked cool and fresh.

Kajol’s pastel saree for Saptami

As you enter the second day of Puja, you might like to kick up your attire a bit, and this is where our bang beauty, Kajol, comes in. She has a special corner for sarees, and Durga Puja can never be complete without sarees! She had looked gorgeous in a pastel orange saree with small white polka dots and an embroidered trim, and she had paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She had completed her look with a chunky pair of earrings and very subtle makeup that included flushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, bare lips, curled lashes with mascara, and she had kept her hair open in strands. sweet. You can easily recreate this look for your Saptami go out with one of your light or shade colored sarees by pairing it with a chunky pair of earrings and minimal makeup.

Vidya Balan’s sari collection for Ashtami

For the Bengalis, Ashtami, the third day, holds a special place. Everyone gets up early in the morning to dress for anjali. And at night, they mostly plan a sleepless night for jumping pandals with friends and families. To organize your lookbook for Ashtami, who can be a better inspiration than versatile and gorgeous actress Vidya Balan? Over time, Vidya proved her love for sarees, and Ashtami This is the day when Bengali women drape themselves in various ranges of sarees to look their best.

For the morning, let’s take a look at Vidya’s soft brown and black screen-printed cotton saree, which she paired with a simple black blouse, an oxidized jewelry set that included a when, a ring and a pair of earrings. She had completed the look with Khlé eyes, a black bindi, and a sleek bun. The whole outfit will give a Shantiniketani atmosphere!

At night, dazzle yourself with a saree in bright colors or multi-colored stripes, just like the actress. She had draped a striped saree in magenta and neon green embroidered with tiger patterns in one of her Sherni Torani collection promotions. She had paired it with a matching blouse and golden hoops. She had completed the look with bold golden eyes with a winged lining, a sleek ponytail with a statement braid in the crown area and a brown lipstick.

Recommended Reading: Isha Ambani’s 6 Expensive Sarees She Style Her Own Style

Madhuri Dixit sequined lehenga for the Navami party

By the time Navami happens, it is also striking that Durga Puja is about to end. But before that happens, it’s night to dazzle. Take inspiration from the beautiful evergreen dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri Dixit had worn a stunning blue skirt and top, adorned with a mirror and sequins designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and paired it with trendy earrings. She had kept her hair puffy from the crown part and completed her look with minimal makeup. But what caught our attention was her gorgeous ruffle top.

Bipasha Basu’s traditional look for Dashami

Dashami marks the fifth day of Durga puja, which means the last day. And on this day, Bengali brides worship Maa Durga and play with vermilion with each other. In the Dashami lookbook, one of the must-haves is the white saree with red trim.

Look at the ravishing Bengali beauty, Bipasha Basu. She had been so pretty in the white cotton saree with wide red borders, which she had paired with a simple red blouse, a pair of kundan jhumkas and red bracelets. She had completed her look with red bindi, sindoor, winged lining, bold red lips and sankha and through. She also flaunted her wedding ring and gold embroidery potli bag. It was his first sindoor after his marriage to Karan Singh Grover.

You now have the lookbook for the five days. Prepare and dazzle every day of Durga Puja. Tell us which look you liked the most!

Don’t miss: Kiara Advani gives off a chic vibe by pairing ordinary outfit with a Gucci tote bag worth Rs 1.9 Lakhs

Source: Instagram

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)