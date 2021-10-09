Famous managers of popular Bollywood actors





After Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani made headlines. She was constantly involved in the case, from representing the family to attending all court hearings. She met the 23-year-old on behalf of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Pooja has been working with SRK since 2012 and is extremely close to the family. She also leads the SRK IPL team. This draws our attention to the fact that celebrity managers play an important role in maintaining and managing the image of the star and can be credited for their relevance. Here we take a look at other managers of important Bollywood celebrities. Suzanne Rodrigues Susan represents Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Although she studied to be an anthropologist, she ended up working with Yash Raj Films. She has been doing this job for 7 years now. Ritika Nagpal Ritika Nagpal directs Anushka Sharma. It is reported that the attack was handled by her brother before Ritika entered the scene. Zenobia Kohla Zenobia Kohla is the manager of Akshay Kumar and has worked with the Khiladi of Bollywood for a long time. She is often seen with the actor on his film sets and trailer launches. Jordy patel Jordy is Salman Khan’s manager and he takes care of all his work. He is also a producer and organizer of events. He has worked in the entertainment industry for almost two decades now. Anjula Acharie Anjula Acharia has long led global icon Priyanka Chopra. She is one of the most popular figures in this profession and has also helped Priyanka land several opportunities in Hollywood. Anjula once told Forbes, “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, especially in India, who were so negative. I was at that dinner, at my friend Manish Goyal’s in New York, with some prominent people from the Hindi film industry and they were so negative about him. They were like, ‘She’s never going to work, I don’t know why you’re wasting your time’, blah blah. “ Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

