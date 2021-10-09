Jodaa Teaser: Mouni Roy, Aly Goni’s music video gives fans some Padmaavat flashbacks. Watch | Bollywood

Mouni Roy and Aly Goni have released the teaser for their new song Jodaa. Shot on a large scale, the song’s teaser spells out royalty and greatness.

The video begins with a female voiceover, probably Mouni’s character. She said, Main bhi Kashi, jaise Rao ki Kashi. Mouni is seen adorned like a princess in a red lehenga and heavy traditional jewelry. She is seen dancing with several background dancers when she stops and looks in shock. Aly is also presented as a king, posing with a vulture on his arm. One scene shows him putting vermilion on his forehead and she touches his feet. There are also glimpses of her doing a puja with a worried look on her face.

+

Mouni shared the teaser on Instagram with caption, Ek naya gaana, ek naya avtaar aur wahi pyaar ke saath la rahe hai hum #Jodaa – Premiere on October 11 at 11am on the YouTube channel @vyrloriginals. Set a reminder for this now.

Jodaa was sung by Afsana Khan, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The song was written by Maninder Kailey and performed by Jatinder Shah.

The teaser hints at Aly playing a Mughal ruler while Mouni is a Hindu princess. The teaser reminds us of dramas from the time of Sanjay Leela Bhansali such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

A fan commented on Aly’s post, Padmavat vibes I get, with several fiery emojis. Another wrote, Uffff royalty is screaming out loud that this is definitely a super hit. Another commented, Wow I got goosebumps, it’s so good. “

Aly has been in the limelight since appearing on Bigg Boss 14. He was the third finalist on the show. He is dating co-competitor Jasmin Bhasin.

Mouni recently appeared in a film, London Confidential. She will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. She recently appeared in another music video, Baithe Baithe.