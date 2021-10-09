Actor with Saratoga Connection plays CNN’s Jake Tapper in Lewinsky series





Before CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Monica Lewinsky about the FX series chronicling his role in the White House scandal involving President Clinton in the 1990s, he had to make a confession.

I have to disclose, full disclosure, in tonight’s episode, our G-Rated date of December 1997, our only date of 1997, is played by an actor far more handsome than me, now or then, “he said. he declares.

That actor is Chris Riggi, the youngest son of Ron and Michele Riggi, one of Saratoga Springs’ most prominent families, known for its dog-friendly Stone Palazzo on North Broadway. And not only is the 36-year-old good looking, but he pulled off Tappers’ cadence and accent helping him land the role in Impeachment: American Crime Story. “ But he’s even more honored that the producers select his scene with Lewinsky, played by Beanie Feldstein, as a trailer for the episodes. I was shocked, Riggi said, referring to the trailer for the episode that aired at 10 p.m. Tuesday. We never know. You still hope. When you book something, you hope, you hope, you hope to be seen. He said after filming the show, a day’s job that didn’t care about any voiceover work, that his scene was likely going to be cut.

Then they posted the whole scene on Instagram, he said. The articles flew away. Jake Tapper talks about it. Which gift. I don’t take any of this for granted. I was really honored that they used the stage. I was so happy. Riggi, who moved to Hollywood in 2014, said it had been a long time since he landed a role in a TV series. Five years ago, he was cast as a hacker in CBS CSI: Cyber. In between, he said he auditioned for different roles every week, getting around one in 50. People say there is a lot of competition and rejection, he said. But I get better and smarter every year. There is a lot of learning. Hope this shows that I’m still in the struggle to work as an actor. I am very grateful no matter the size it matters to me. The same goes for making your own way. The uncertain months of the pandemic led him to write, direct and set up his own project. Good luck with everything, a movie starring his fiancée Stephanie Koenig, was shot in five days on a shoestring budget of $ 1,300. Now airing on Tubi, it was noticed by Noam Kroll, an Los Angeles-based filmmaker who interviewed Riggi for a podcast. Both have passed away and now Riggi is set to helm Krolls’ upcoming thriller Shell Shock. He told me he wrote a movie for me, says Riggi. No one writes a movie for you. No matter what it is, I do. Although an actor from LA, Riggis’ roots are firmly Saratoga Springs. He attended Caroline Street School and Maple Avenue Middle School and credits his love for performing to his grandmother, Angela, a dance teacher, and his mother Michele, a dancer and model. And he said my siblings are all hilarious. I love them. As a child, he said he took acting and improvisation lessons with the Home Made Theater at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga Spa State Park. He attended the Walnut Hill School for the Arts for high school, then later DePaul University before studying theater at the New York Film Academy and the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Impeachment: American Crime Story

10 p.m. Tuesday

FX See moreCollapse

As an actor he has had roles big and small. While in New York City, he played a recurring role in Gossip Girl as Scott Rosson and appeared on NBC Lipstick Jungle, the soap opera Guiding Light and as a party stockbroker in Martin’s Wolf of Wall Street. Scoreses. He also played the werewolf in the Vampires Suck parody. In LA he starred in the movie Be happy and the Go-Go Boy Interrupted television series. The thriller Masks Dont Lie, in which he plays Marco, is currently in pre-production. He said he could never have an acting career without the support of his parents and siblings as well as Koenig who helps him remember what’s important in life. I spend so much time auditioning and thinking about my career, he said. But the most important is family, your friendships and your relationship with your partner and your dogs (he has three of them). They are much more important than they have ever been. Still, he said he liked to play with every fiber of my being. And the joy of playing Tapper that he’s meticulously prepared for by watching old VH1 clips of himself and reading his I Dated Monica Lewinsky article propels him. He’s glad Tapper approves too. I’m a fan of him in general, ”Riggi said. “I was extremely nervous because I didn’t want to offend him. When I posted about it on Instagram he commented and he’s so nice about it. He’s such a nice guy.

