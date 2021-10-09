Hawaii Relaxes COVID Rules For College Football, Other Events | State News





HONOLULU (AP) Honolulu will soon begin allowing a limited number of fans to University of Hawaii football games and other outdoor entertainment events as it begins to ease restrictions protecting the community from COVID -19. Hawaii Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on Friday they were taking action in response to improving public health data, including increasing vaccination rates and declining number of cases, hospitalized patients and test positivity rate. Starting October 13, outdoor venues can accommodate up to 1,000 participants or fill up to 50% of capacity, whichever is smaller. For the next home football game in Hawaii on October 23, participants will likely be limited to family and friends of the players. Participants will need to be vaccinated, wear masks and maintain a physical distance. No food will be allowed and water will be the only drink allowed. Restrictions on indoor entertainment, outdoor weddings and funerals, golf tournaments, road races and triathlons will also be relaxed. Ige said the goal was to manage Hawaii’s health care infrastructure while taking prudent risks and rebuilding the state’s economy. It is not a clear signal. The pandemic is far from over in Hawaii, the country and the world, Ige said. Even so, Ige said the circumstances were different now from when the pandemic started. Around the same time last year, the governor said, 7-10% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 required hospitalization. The current rate is 1% to 2%, he said. In addition, monoclonal antibody treatments can prevent serious illness and hospitalization when given within the first five days of infection, he said. The governor said he was working with the mayors of the counties of Kauai, Maui and Hawaii to relax the rules on their respective islands. He also plans to make an announcement next week about inviting visitors to return to the islands. In late August, Ige urged visitors to cut back on their trip to Hawaii as the state grappled with an increase in cases caused by the delta variant. Many travelers still came, but the number of visitors has dropped considerably. In Oahu, 84% of the population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 92% have received at least one injection. The seven-day average of new cases on Friday was 125, up from 636 on August 29. The percentage of tests returned positive stood at 3% last week, up from 7.8% at the end of August.

