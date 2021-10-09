Award-winning BD actor Wong kicks off residency in Santa Clara – The Santa Clara

For many, the dream of becoming an actor is a unique opportunity. It’s even harder to step onto the pitch as a queer, Asian-American actor at a time when media representation of these two groups was scarce.

On Thursday night, award-winning BD Wong actor discussed the impact of his mentors on his Asian-American acting career at SCU Presents, BD Wong: An Actors Journey, An Artists Vision.

Wong began his residency with the Center for the Arts and Humanities on Monday and is expected to return to Santa Clara to complete the Frank Sinatra residency during the winter and spring terms of 2022.

Santa Claras Arts and Humanities director Dr Michelle Burnham presented Wong on Thursday night at the Mayer Theater sold-out event.

Her accomplishments are so many and varied that I had to be selective about what to emphasize, she said.

Famously, Wong made his Broadway acting debut as a lead actor in Mr. Butterfly in 1988. His first role was more than triumphant, as Wong quickly became the only actor to win all five major theater awards. New Yorker.

More recently, Wong appeared in the films Jurassic Park, Law and Order: SVU ” and American Horror Story, among others. Outside the camera lights, Wong is an Asian American and LGBTQ + rights activist. Author of a dissertation on same-sex parenting and a performing arts volunteer for public school children, Wong’s brilliance goes beyond the stage.

Shortly after Burnham’s introduction, Wong marched on stage with zeal and enthusiasm. Dressed in a black sweater over a button-down shirt, burgundy pants, and a see-through mask that allowed the audience to see his mouth, Wong’s presence was strong.

I posted this mask in my family group’s text and was frowned upon because it was so scary, he joked.

Behind Wong were two reclining chairs, a table, and a Persian rug. Despite all the backlit decorum and the odd face covering, Wong was the center of the audience’s attention.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Wong’s education is comparable to that of many Santa Clara students.

I’ll tell you the origin of how a person becomes a middle-aged actor in the entertainment industry, Wong began. It starts with a child who wants to hear other people’s laughter and frolic about what might make other people around them frown.

Endearing and engaging with his stories, Wong described how he wouldn’t even be an actor without Dorothy Daisy, his elementary choir teacher. Miss Daisy persuaded Wong into the performing arts by giving him solos and encouraging him to help host performances.

At one point in his speech, Wong recreates a script of himself as a cheerful kid on stage for a Christmas event. He centers, squeezes his legs, steps forward, leans over and says with a giant smile, silent night. He awkwardly pulls his legs back, causing the audience to laugh.

You would think that a minor role in elementary school would become incomparable to the Broadway plays Wong starred in, but Wong points out how this minor role influenced his later successes.

My college career has been marked by relationships with teachers who weren’t entirely supportive or joyful, Wong continued.

In ninth grade, Wong had written a wonderful reunion story on a moored ship influenced by his favorite film, The Adventure of Poseidon. His teacher returned the story in red to him and wrote: No note. Is this yours?

Wong’s dreams of becoming a writer were momentarily shattered, and writing became a lost practice to which he did not return until many years later.

In contrast, Wong described his high school theater mentor as a Philadelphia Jewish eccentric with that wild permed afro. She was passionate about the theater and its students.

Wong notes that this surge in teachers and this commitment to excellence ultimately influenced Wong in his journey as an actor.

In his later years, Wong would go on to land leading roles and win awards. Nonetheless, his successes exceeded his obstacles as a minority actor, and he will never forget the many mentors who pushed him to make his dream come true.

His experiences with his mentors would later give him the desire to fulfill a similar role for other promising children.

Wong recounted how 10 years ago he attended Rosies Theater Kids, a nonprofit organization founded by Rosie ODonnell that gives underprivileged children in New York City the chance to see Broadway shows.

The purpose of the event was not to imagine the many accomplishments BD Wong has accomplished throughout his life, but rather to recognize the different paths people take to achieve their goals.

In the case of Wongs, an artist’s journey can only be done through positive relationships with educators.