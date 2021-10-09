“Acting white”: the Coloradans share their experience with the term

“There’s a certain stigma that goes with being educated and speaking properly… you’re supposed to speak a certain way, I guess.”

Sometimes it's the way we dress that has an effect on people, or the way we talk, or the hobbies and interests we have.

Leaving an impression on someone doesn’t always lead to a good experience. Instead, it may lead to hearing the phrase “you are acting in white”. While some people might playfully say it, it doesn’t diminish the racist feelings behind it in any way.

We spoke to four Coloradans who shared their own personal experiences.

Alec wynne

Alec Wynne was in high school the first time he said he was called a “black white man”.

“I’ve always kind of been on the path to academic excellence,” he said. “There’s a certain stigma that goes with being educated and speaking properly, and if you’re from a particular ethnic group you’re supposed to speak a certain way, I guess.”

Wynne said the phrase never bothered him until he got to college, where the accusations of being a “black white man” continued.

“You’re playing with someone’s identity, aren’t you?” Especially at the beginning, when everyone becomes themselves. ”

He’s done his best to look past the comments, but even in his adult life they keep coming back.

“It hasn’t really spiked as much as it does now in my adult life because you’re like, how can someone still label you that way and you’re pretty accomplished?” said Wynne.

Portia Prescott

In the Portia Prescott experience, she said that the “black actor” was defined by the manners, the way she wears her hair, her diction and her vocabulary.

“For those of us who come from a slave background, we have been torn from our cultural heritage, so our first language is American English,” Prescott said. “So believing that there is something unique about pronunciation because you’re black and that makes you black, or white, or black-white, is frustrating.”

Prescott said his daughter, now 19, would also be called by people the “blackest white girl they know” because she “speaks well” or because she is skiing and snowboarding. .

Being accused of not connecting with their own culture or heritage can lead to demeaning that person, Prescott said.

“You shouldn’t be ashamed of yourself, or put yourself down because someone has expectations or their own thing about how you sound and what they want you to sound.”

Myranda Valdez

Myranda Valdez is a proud Chicana who is on the verge of obtaining her BA in Chicano / Chicano Studies from Metropolitan State University (MSU) in Denver.

As half Mexican-American and half white, she said she grew up hearing “you’re just a white girl” often.

“I think there’s no way to be a Chicana, there’s no way to be an American Mexican,” she said.

Valdez shared that the whole concept of associating education and achievement with whiteness was strange to him.

“All of my friends are all Latinos, they all have these amazing careers, they go through these amazing degrees, and even though they don’t have a degree, they are successful in their lives,” she said.

Growing up, Valdez said she found it very difficult to understand her identity. It was only at university that she felt empowered by her Chicana culture.

Eloisa Altamira

Eloisa Altamira said the last time someone said she was “whitewashed” was just two weeks ago. People accuse her of acting white because of where she lives, where she went to high school and because she takes her education seriously.

Altamira is also a senior at MSU Denver and specializes in Chicana / Chicano studies.

“I am proud of my culture,” she said. “So when I was growing up it definitely affected me.”

Altamira said these comments often came from friends and family. It is usually when she expresses that she needs to study or do something related to school. She said her siblings are also accused of acting in white.

“My brother has a nice car because he saved up, so people will see his car and call it ‘whitewashed’,” she said.

Research and experts

A 2019 to study, carried out by professors at the University of Michigan, the University of Chicago and North Carolina State University, deconstructed the “acting white” phenomenon among black and Latinx students. The study looked at four themes: speech / behavior, social style / preferences, cultural and academic ideologies / success.

The spoke to more than 500 black and Latin students at two private universities with a median age of 18. Participants answered questions about how sentiment affects them in different ways, or why they use the term with their peers:

For the record, many of my friends are black and Latino. When I accuse my friends of acting in white, I often refer to their sense of entitlement. Some of them don’t understand what it means struggle economically and live in areas where few examples of successes are there … Thus, playing White has more to do with a feeling of privilege that some people develop and internalize. (Jamal, Black male)

Acting White is just a stereotypical label for doing things that our society classifies as being most often associated with white people. For example, we usually tease my Mexican friend because she’s more of a white girl with her UGG boots, Northface jackets, and morning coffee. (Gabriella, Latinx woman)

Acting in white means]listening to music other than hip-hop / rap and being educated are just white lines, and when performed by a black person they are considered inappropriate. It affected me because I feel like I don’t fit in with black people. I feel like they’re judging me because I’m not black enough. But I am black. I’m not confused about my blackness because I value education and I listen to Paramore more than I listen to Kanye. (Monique, black woman)

[Acting White] seems to carry connotations to go against your own Hispanic heritage. You turn your back on being Latino if you act white. It’s annoying and a little hurtful to be seen as a traitor by other Latinos. (Gloria, Latinx woman)

Dr Chalene Lechuga, professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at MSU Denver, said this study is another in a long list that dispels the idea that black and Latin students do not do well in school for fear. to be accused by their peers that they “acted in white”.

“It’s such a persistent myth, this idea that our communities don’t value education,” Lechuga said. “In fact, research tells us that communities, Black communities, Latinx communities really value education and when we interview young people in these communities, they have high academic aspirations for themselves.”

Lechuga said it is important not to blame communities for the gaps in opportunity that have historical and systemic roots in racist inequalities.

“It’s not to dismiss individualized experiences with being, you know, called white or people ‘acting white’, but it’s really kind of asking us to think more complexly about it. and how the school structure has a role to play in that. ”

She believes that incorporating the cultural experiences of all communities into school curricula and teaching students about the historical exclusions of non-white people could help dispel these myths for good.

“We should have that kind of access to the culture, history and contemporary experiences of their communities so that they can understand the barriers that have been put in place.”

University of Colorado Denver Ethnic Studies graduate student LeRita Cavness said the 2019 study concluded that more research was needed on cultural invalidations such as the term “acting in white” and its generalized implications.

“What this study is saying now is that we have to come back to it, we have to understand what our culture really is, we have to understand what is acting in white,” she said.

In their conclusion, the researchers wrote: “[Acting white] represents a common invalidation for people of color, and a broader examination of cultural invalids can help researchers categorize identity threats that discredit or undermine specific social identities (e.g., gender, religion, social class, etc. ). Claude Steele (2010) argues that all human beings are sensitive to stereotypical threats; we postulate that all human beings are equally susceptible to cultural invalidation whenever proto-typical norms of a social identity are violated. As more research dissects these complex social dynamics, the extent of cultural invalidations will become more evident and improve our understanding of their solid implications. “

Cavness said even playful accusations often lead to defining “ideals” that shouldn’t exist.

“None of us are an ideal anything and if we continue to view ideals as something that we all should be, we will continue to devalue anyone who differs slightly from that ideal,” she said.

Cavness believes that a solution to the dilemma would be to examine exactly what “whiteness” is and determine the differentiation between “whiteness” and whites.

“We have a false expectation of all races, not just certain races, and we need to understand that we are more similar and different, ”Cavness said. “Until we start to look at each group fairly, we won’t understand why we are clinging to these things that we don’t see.”