Rituparna Sengupta: Every Woman Has Durga Inside | Bollywood

This Durga Puja is going to be a little different for Rituparna Sengupta as she will be spending the festival commuting between Kolkata and Mumbai. I wanted to go back to my kids during Durga Puja but there are travel restrictions. When you land in Singapore, you must go through institutional quarantine for 14 days. After shooting parts of a Hindi movie in Mumbai, I will be going back to Kolkata to be with my niece on her fifth birthday, she shares.

To mark the occasion of Durga Puja, she recently collaborated with trans women and acid attack survivors for a music video. The actor, who is known to be a strong voice for transgender rights, thinks it’s right that they too are part of the festivities.

She says: I have sometimes spoken about how trans people and sex workers are also allowed to participate in the rituals involved while worshiping the Goddess. Everyone has a Durga in them. There is both power and agility in a woman and it is important for the world to see them.

Sengupta deplores the way these women have forbidden to be part of the celebrations. This is unacceptable to me! she exclaims, adding: They really are part of society. I will always speak out against any form of discrimination against them. During Durga Puja, I plan to spend a day with them and help with the necessities.

Dil Toh actor Baccha Hai Ji (2011) claims that a festival that involves inclusion will help them feel at one with the rest of society. They went through hell and came back. I want to recognize them. This is what they need. As human beings, it is our fundamental responsibility to be kind to each other. And this is also what I teach my children, she concludes.