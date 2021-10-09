Nautica launches Spare Moments campaign with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: Nautica, the world’s leading lifestyle brand, today launched a digital advertising campaign in India, with Arjun Kapoor as the brand’s face highlighting its latest fall / winter collection for men. The campaign will be rolled out across a variety of media including print, social media and other digital platforms. The brand has a strong customer base in both subways and Tier 2 and 3 cities, offering three dozen categories for men, women, kids, home and accessories. Nautica is available online on Myntra and Flipkart, in addition to various offline stores. The campaign, titled Spare Moments, is a 50-second digital commercial featuring Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, showcasing a day of leisure in the life of a Nautica man, dressed in jackets, sweatshirts, pants, sweaters and linen shirts, from the fall-winter collection. Arjun’s personal style and attitude reflects Nautica’s personality as he is worn in authentic style. In the 50-second digital ad, viewers are treated with a sense of elegance and style as the setting inside a club conveys the opulence of a quiet lobby, structures and stairways, leading to a bookcase, embellished with wood, and allowing a glimpse of the protagonist preparing to read a book. Every move of Arjun in the commercial is captured both from a wide angle, which sums up the magnificence of the place and situation, and from a narrow angle, projecting the man and the brand he wears. The campaign strongly captures the viewer’s imagination with class and subtlety. Speaking about his role in the commercial, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor said, “I clearly felt a sense of harmony between my own personality and that of Nautica because I just had to be myself to. deliver the brand proposition and that was it. It made me feel even more comfortable with what I wore for the shoot from the arsenal of brands and I really enjoyed the experience. Nautica is a legacy that today has grown into a global brand with a renewed approach, creating high quality fashion that offers versatility and comfort, said Vishal Anand, Senior Director at Myntra. This association with Arjun Kapoor is a step towards transmitting the brand’s image with a personality that matches its characteristics and to reach its fans, who are also the brand’s core target. The fall-winter collection is aimed at men aged 24 to 50, the campaign with Arjun Kapoor at the helm is expected to further strengthen the presence of the Nauticas brand in the country. Related

