India’s art world suffered and prospered during the pandemic
LONDON Amrita Jhaveri gently jokes that she was saved by a Bollywood star. When actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a client of Ms. Jhaveris art gallery, approached her in the summer of 2020 to ask if she would like to use Ms. Kapoor Ahujas’ office in London as some sort of space for exhibition, Ms. Jhaveri was intrigued.
She said, I have this space, you can use the walls however you want, said Ms Jhaveri who is based in London but who like Ms Kapoor Ahuja frequently returns to India (she and her sister own Contemporary Jhaveri, in Bombay).
The three-story office, recently featured on the cover of Collection of architecture India, is now adorned with works by artists represented by the gallery, which will have a stand at London frieze this week and will participate in Unworlding, a section organized at the fair.
It functions as a private showroom where Ms Jhaveri can display works for clients on a recent afternoon, she hung Lubna Chowdhary pieces for a collector and she used it as an exhibition space.
In July, the works of the painter from Karachi Fiza khatri, who is currently in New Haven, Connecticut, working on a masters degree at Yale, have been shown both in the gallery’s online viewing rooms and in the London space. I asked him to ship everything here, Ms Jhaveri said. I brought in people from all over, including Conservatives.
This is just one way things have changed for Ms Jhaveri and her gallery since the start of the pandemic, and the refrain is similar for other Indian gallery owners, curators, artists and museum directors.
The pandemic that hit India hard with internal migration crises both after the lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and April this year when the Delta variant swept across the country forced the art scene to rethink everything. and recalibrate, from gallery openings and fairs to the way artists create their works.
A new generation of collectors has emerged and sales of modern and contemporary Indian art have established themselves. recordings at auction in the last 18 months.
The pandemic has also made clear in the Indian art world, as elsewhere, how important the digital space has become.
I think people needed to be a bit more enterprising in the way they interact with audiences, said Rob Dean, Mumbai-based British art consultant and co-founder of the Indian auction house. Pundoles. Whether you are a private institution, a contemporary art gallery or an auction house, we had to keep the dialogue open.
Before the pandemic hits India, the annual report Art fair in India took place in Delhi. We were at an all time high, its director Jaya Asokan said, adding that the fair had had one of its best years. But a few weeks later, everything stopped.
You could tell we were all in the same storm but we weren’t in the same boat, the artist said Jitish Kallat, whose Integer Study project, created under confinement, will be presented to Frieze by the gallery Still life. Some were on a cruise ship while others were hanging onto a raft. He added that even though his works were not directly influenced by the pandemic, at the same time, if it wasn’t for this moment, maybe these works would not have appeared.
Some artists have also directly addressed the subject of Covid. Sudhir Patwardhan, for example, created a number of power station paintings of migrants leaving urban centers.
Many artists, unable to work in studios where they often produced large pieces, were forced to adapt. We have seen many smaller works come to life, said Aparajita Jain, co-director of Nature Morte.
Artists began to play with different mediums: with smaller canvases, papier-mâché, sculpture, photography. There were no art fairs, there was no glamor, and we were reduced to the most important part of the art world, the act of making art.
Galleries, of course, were also trying to figure out how to stay afloat and relevant. When it became clear that the pandemic was going to last much longer than expected, gallery owners and curators began working on collaborative programming.
Online shows like In touch, in April 2020 included a number of galleries from India (and Dubai), while On the site, an in-person mini art fair of four of India’s leading galleries, was held at Bikaner House in New Delhi in March 2021.
Contemporary galleries have really come together in solidarity, launching many collaborative initiatives and group exhibitions, and that was something new for us, Ms. Asokan said. It wasn’t just the galleries, but the artists themselves to help the next generation.
And collectors were certainly ready to buy art. Mumbai Galleries Weekend in January 2021, for example, was a great success. I don’t think we’ve ever had an exhibition like this, Ms Jhaveri said, adding that the works on display in her gallery had been sold within a week. It wasn’t just our experience; all of our colleagues had the same thing. There was just an enthusiasm for going out and shopping.
Additionally, new collectors entered the market for the first time during containment. Roshini Vadehra of the Vadehra Art Gallery in New Delhi, said they were people who never thought about serious collecting but now had the time and the bandwidth. Being stuck inside, she said, they felt the need to improve their homes.
These new collectors discovered galleries and artists in part through online connections, with many galleries updating their websites, offering digital exhibits, and opening online viewing rooms.
Galleries have set up video calls between collectors and artists, and virtual tours of artist studios have also become commonplace. Everyone improved their game on how they worked in the virtual space, said Ms Vadehra, who added that her gallery has opened an online store with lower prices for things like limited edition prints, allowing access to a new audience.
Besides, Vadehra will have a stand at Frieze and one at Masters of the frieze showing the works of the Indian painter A. Ramachandran.
Bangalore Museum of Art and Photography was unable to open its physical doors in December 2020 after the lockdown halted construction. Instead, he staged a successful digital opening the same month.
Abhishek Poddar, the museum’s founder, said the changes, which postponed physical opening indefinitely, forced him to reconsider the role of at least one staff member. I used to joke that my CTO had his room in the basement, and now he has the corner office, because nothing happens without him.
