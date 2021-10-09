India’s art world suffered and prospered during the pandemic

LONDON Amrita Jhaveri gently jokes that she was saved by a Bollywood star. When actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a client of Ms. Jhaveris art gallery, approached her in the summer of 2020 to ask if she would like to use Ms. Kapoor Ahujas’ office in London as some sort of space for exhibition, Ms. Jhaveri was intrigued.

She said, I have this space, you can use the walls however you want, said Ms Jhaveri who is based in London but who like Ms Kapoor Ahuja frequently returns to India (she and her sister own Contemporary Jhaveri, in Bombay).

The three-story office, recently featured on the cover of Collection of architecture India, is now adorned with works by artists represented by the gallery, which will have a stand at London frieze this week and will participate in Unworlding, a section organized at the fair.

It functions as a private showroom where Ms Jhaveri can display works for clients on a recent afternoon, she hung Lubna Chowdhary pieces for a collector and she used it as an exhibition space.