Apples – The Minnesota Daily

How to choose the right apples, why eat more and what to do with them.

Ah, fall; a season characterized by the crunch of colored leaves, the inevitable change of collective wardrobe, the sifted orange of hot pumpkin spiced lattes and the real star of the season, the apple. They come in a variety of shapes and forms: tangy and crunchy, soft and sweet, soft and floury.

Although you find them in grocery stores year round, peak apple season is in the fall. From the beginning of September to the end of November, they are ripe. They’re all at their perfect times for flavor and taste experience because they haven’t spent much time in storage and out of the tree in the fall, according to James Luby, a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department of the University of Minnesota.

When an apple’s color changes from yellow to green, that’s when it’s at its best, said Luby.

When it comes to selecting the right product, personal preference is what it ultimately comes down to. Some like their apples with a bit of bite, like the Gala apple. Others tend to go for the milder type, like the McIntosh apple. The beauty of Minnesota is that there is a wide range of apple varieties to choose from. Nearly 30 varieties of apples have been released since the University’s apple breeding program began, according to the Minnesota Hardy webpage.

Gone are the days of Red Delicious, said David Bedford, University of Minnesota apple breeder, speaking about the plethora of apples available in the state. According to Bedford, who is responsible for tasting 500 to 600 apples a day, the one variety you can’t go wrong with is the Honeycrisp apple.

Developed at the University of Minnesota, the Honeycrisp apple is apparently as good as it gets, according to Bedford. Not only is the texture there, but so is the flavor. They’re crisp, sweet, and just enough tart, which is why the strain has established itself as one of the most grown apples in the United States, according to Luby.

If you can’t eat an apple, where have you been all your life? Bedford joked, speaking of the convenience of the fruit. Eating an apple is really as easy as rinsing it out quickly and sinking your teeth in as soon as possible.

Apples are more than a convenient snack. In fact, they quite pack the nutritional punch. According to Luby, apples contain a host of nutrients that work to nourish the human gut microbiome. Their fiber content is relatively high, as are the beneficial compounds present in their skin.

If you’re looking for a way to taste apples this fall, consider one of the following recipes rather than just grab one of the mundane Red Delicious apples that are often found in dining rooms.

For those stuck in a living situation without access to a full kitchen, try these apple nachos Courtesy of TikTok user Hannah Jarrah. Jarrah’s recipe requires ingredients that most students can access in one form or another with minimal effort.

Ingredients:

1-2 apples

cup of granola of your choice

1-2 tbsp. Peanut Butter

Honey drizzle

1-2 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions:

Thinly slice the apples and arrange them on a plate. Drizzle with peanut butter, sprinkle with granola, shake with cinnamon and finish with a little honey on top.

For those with access to a kitchen, try these blog-inspired baked apples Love and lemons. Coconut oil replaces the butter used in a traditional apple crisp, and oatmeal can be made using the previously requested oatmeal and a quick blitz in the blender.

Ingredients:

4 apples

cup + 2 tbsp. whole oatmeal

cup of oatmeal

cup of brown sugar

cinnamon

cup of coconut oil

sea ​​salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Combine oatmeal, oatmeal, brown sugar, cinnamon and coconut oil. Add water until the mixture begins to clump together.

Cut the apples in half and use a spoon to scoop out the center of each half. Arrange side by side in a baking dish and rub with melted coconut oil. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.

Uncover and fill with the oatmeal filling. Make sure you wrap it well before dousing it with more coconut oil. Bake for an additional 20 minutes, periodically checking for signs of browning and sweetness in the apples. Let cool and serve with ice cream if desired.