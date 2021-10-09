“Badland” Bollywood made saffron dresses Vinod Khanna Don?

Akhtar Romani’s dialogue in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (from which Sholay took inspiration from the all-time hit) “Jiska Man Saaf hota hai … Uski Naazar Bhi Shaaf hoti hai” scripts the caravan of the most beautiful feast for the eyes of Bollywood, Vinod Khanna, in the world of Hindi cinema.

An actor with a charming and alluring smile, despite having made his debut as a villain, grew up to be the idol of Bollywood in the late 70s. On October 6, the 75th birthday of the actor was celebrated.

Punjabi boy’s tallest stature, Vinod Khanna, may well be seen in the light, camera, and action scene in late ’70s blockbuster Amar Akbar Antoine, where on screen, Vinod defeated Amitabh Bachchan in a very popular duel immortalized by dialogue – “Oh Tu Yahan Ka Dada Hai ..”

Amar vs. Anthony

Vinod cornered the movie star in the movie Mera Gaon Mera Desh, although he played the villain (Jabbar Singh) to the hero Dharmendra. VK’s action feats and smile while delivering the film’s punchlines caught the eyes of moviegoers and critics alike than Bollywood’s He-man Dharmendra.

An actor, who was once dismissed by Bollywood kingmakers as having 100% beauty but 0% acting talent, became Bollywood’s highest-paid star in the late 1970s and early 1980s 80.

Imtihaan: a golden jubilee tube

At a time when VK was rocking the charts and critics had started to view his cadre as the one who could give Amitabh Bachchan a run for the money, he avoided glamorous lights only to don the saffron robes. VK became the disciple of Osho (Rajneesh).

Like the fast-moving movie reel, VK’s real-life one-day canvas saw the hues of a gardener, a chef in the Ashram, the sleek hero in sunglasses. Is there a big story behind the sudden change of scene?

The big story

When the young Vinod Khanna decides to immerse himself in the world of Hindi cinema, his father vehemently opposes it. According to the late actor’s interview with a news channel in 1998, he recalled his father advising VK not to dive into Bollywood badland. “I then only asked for a trial period of 2 years,” recalls the late actor.

As Vinod resumed his acting outfit and began to appear as a rising star in the tinsel city skylines, he always came home very restless and unhappy.

Sharing the big story of the year 2016 during a call to FTII, VK said: “Every day I came home with a lot of anger and very agitated. I had to do the scenes, follow the scripts commissioned for me by my producers. I was very angry with my producers, directors and colleagues (co-stars). What seems really annoying to me is why I should work with someone that I had a lot of disagreements with. “

As this had stolen my peace of mind, I met Bhagwan Rajneesh and told him about all my pent-up feelings that I collect in my workplace, VK pointed out.

VK; A disgruntled hero

According to VK, Guru Rajneesh asked him to work with conscience. “You do whatever they ask, don’t become a rebel. But work with a conscience.”

For VK, this Osho mantra waved a sort of magic wand in his life. His popular dialogue in Muqadar Ka Sikander (1978) ‘Agar Nazarein Khoobsurat Ho … Toh Har Cheez Khoobsurat Lagti Hai’, sums up VK’s mood.

“My life became charming. I saw good in everything. I continued to meditate.” And in 1978, VK dropped the news of taking Sanyas (sabbatical) from Bollywood.

“My mind seems captivated by the fact that if Guruji’s advice is filled with such charming peace, why should I miss Guruji. As I had already carved a niche, the thought ‘now is the right time’ m ‘crossed my mind. took sanyas. ” said the deceased superstar.

The bottom line is that VK seems disturbed by the culture of Bollywood, which now is crystal clear to everyone. And Bollywod seems to have scripted the sanya scene for the late Vinod Khanna.

Fight with Amitabh

There were stories in the media and gossip in Bollywood by the ways that there was a tiff between Big B and VK. Many normal scenes had even concocted spicy stories by then. Here is a sample.

The freak incident in a movie scene where the big B threw a drink and he accidentally touched VK’s chin which cut it open to the teeth.

VK with AB

Writing in his blog in 2017, Big B recalled the incident and the burden of guilt and remorse with him to this day.

Speaking of the thing called VK, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “It was in 1969 .. he was working in the Ajanta Arts film, ‘Man ka Meet’ .. I was struggling to get a role, no matter what. role, anywhere .. the most beautiful handsome young man .. a body in an elegant setting .. with a swagger in his step .. and a sweet smile as he looked towards me. “

Reflecting on the affair with VK, Amitabh wrote: “he’s a great star .. but still very humble with a selfless concern for others .. the rides he would take me, in his recently acquired, colored Beetle VolksWagen yellow .. his generosity in smuggling me into the only Disco Club in town at the Taj, of which he was a member, and I was not even in a state to be one .. “