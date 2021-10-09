Here are the chances that Scottish actor Martin Compston will be the next James Bond





Mr. Compston, the Greenock-born Line of Duty star, received the quote from betting firm Skybet after being urged by fans to succeed Daniel Craig. Skybets’ three favorites for the role of James Bond are Tom Hardy at 10/3, James Norton at 7/2 and Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page at 4/1. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Richard Madden and Sam Heughan are both 16-1, ahead of their Scottish peers Jack Lowden (25-1), Ewan McGregor (50-1), David Tennant and James McAvoy (100-1), and Gerard Butler. (200-1). < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.75%"/> Would the Line of Duty star be suitable for the role of Bond? Photo: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more No Time To Die: From James Bond Bar Bills To Wardrobe Fees, All The Facts You … In addition, several women are on the list, including Jodie Comer (25-1), and Emilia Clarke and Margot Robbie (both 66-1), as well as Angelina Jolie (100-1). However, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli was quoted as saying: James Bond is a male character. I hope there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women. I don’t think we have to take a male character and have it portrayed by a female. So yes, I see him as a man. The latest James Bond outing No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig slip into the role for the last time, sparking a wave of speculation over who will succeed him. His first appearance was in 2006, when he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen in the 23rd Bond movie Casino Royale. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Daniel Craig is about to hang up his Bond tuxedo after starring in No Time To Die, the latest installment in the series. Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

