Halloween returns to downtown Kankakee | Life





In 2018, Amy Laws, of Kankakee, worked with the Jaycees of the Kankakee area to develop Halloween Downtown, a holiday celebration held in downtown Kankakee. The event was a success that year and the next, but had to be suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. Laws has since overtaken the Jaycees, but has retained her role as director of Halloween Downtown, which is now housed under the umbrella of Rotary 609. The event will return on October 17th. Hosting this festival has been an amazing experience in itself, said Laws. I decided to organize an event that brought the community together for a day of fun and encountered a note of skepticism from a few. No one will, I was told to ask our community organizations, businesses and leaders to create and organize free games for children, she continued. I did not let this review deter me. Everyone I have spoken to is always happy and excited to participate. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the festival will take place in the parking lot of the Kankakee Farmers Market on South Schuyler Avenue and Festival Square. DJ Beetlejuice will liven up the stage, with performances by Color from SNBJR. Records and Isreal Mandrake. A magician and hypnotist will join festival alumnus Matt Shipley in programming the day’s entertainment. The Star Wars 501st Midwest Garrison will return, along with the DeLorean Time Machine replica from Back to the Future. Rotary 609 will hold a raffle to share the pot; tickets will be available for purchase at the organization’s kiosk. The entire parking lot will be filled with free games. From noon to 3 p.m., the trunk-or-treat portion of the day will take place. There will also be food and merchandise vendors. Festival goers will find that nothing has changed with Halloween Downtown, Laws said. It was a smooth transition from Jaycees to Rotary, and everyone at Rotary 609 has been supportive and helping. Halloween Downtown 2021 is sponsored by Local Bites Delivery, Silvas Remodeling, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Farm Agent Emily Browning, Clove Alliance, Bateman Accounting & Financial Services, State Representative Jackie Haas, Minute Man Press and Farm & Fleet. Local Bites Delivery sells raffle tickets for a chance to win a ride in the DeLorean Time Machine. To verify localbites.delivery to buy tickets online or visit their booth during the festival. Ticket sales will benefit Rotary 609. It has always been good to see all that others are willing to do for their community, the shared laws. It’s one of those wellness experiences that reminds me that no matter what is going on in the world, community pride is strong in Kankakee County.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/life/halloween-returns-to-downtown-kankakee/article_09ddae28-2480-11ec-a03a-ab351d496ab8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos