Actress Kiara Advani had an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama and talked about the success of his film Shershaah. Well, aside from giving various super hits, Kiara has also had a habit of not indulging and facing controversy from the time she entered the film industry.

Speaking of staying away from controversies, Kiara said her silent stance was her strongest position. She also says that she never wants attention to be diverted from her work. Kiara said: “I feel like I’m here because first of all I’m an actor and it’s my job. It’s what I love and it’s something and that’s why I want my audience get to know me through my films and my characters. That’s why when people come to call me Preeti or Dimple, it’s very overwhelming because then you feel like you’ve done your job well. they (the audience) feel like they know my character and that’s how I see him. “

She added: “All the other stuff today, whether it’s social media or any other avenues that are very accessible as actors or accessible to people, but for me, I still have it. feel like I never want attention to get out of my way. I always want my work to say that because that’s what I’m here for and that’s most important. So nothing else, I don’t focus on the other aspect. For me the first and most important is that I play the stories or I want to be part of a story or a movie. I want people to know me for my work. Sometimes my silent position is my strongest position. “

