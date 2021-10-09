Actor Daniel Craig Donates $ 13,000 to The Ref 960 Dads Suicide Awareness Walk





Actor Daniel Craig has donated over $ 13,000 to three dads who are embarking on a 300 mile walk to raise money for a suicide prevention charity. >> Read more trending news Craig, appearing as James Bond in No Time to Die, donated the money to the men, who created Three Dads Walking after their daughters committed suicide, the BBC reported. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen started walking on Saturday, traveling between their UK homes in Cumbria, Manchester and Norfolk, the network reported. Men raise funds for the Papyrus charity, ITV reported. Allowing us to shout about it is fantastic news, especially since he’s the most famous movie actor in the world right now, right? Airey told the BBC. Airey’s daughter died just before Christmas, according to the BBC. Palmer and Owens’ daughters passed away in early 2020. The three men raised nearly $ 70,000 for the charity, which provides support and advice to youth struggling with suicidal thoughts, ITV reported. Airey said they took up the challenge because they wanted to help prevent other parents and children from going through what they did. We were thrown in this place, Airey told the BBC. We didn’t choose to be here, but now that we were here, we have to do something about it. If we can help other families, let’s do it. Daniel Craig was clearly deeply moved by the indescribable pain the three dads and their families continue to suffer following the tragic loss of their daughters to suicide, a spokesperson for Papyrus said. ITV. His generosity and the kind donations of many others will help Andy, Mike and Tim take something positive out of the utter devastation of losing a child to suicide and allow Papyrus to continue to give hope to young people. who struggle with life. The men will walk about 20 miles a day and expect to complete their hike by October 23, the BBC reported. 2021 Cox Media Group

