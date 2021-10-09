Flora Saini: Being an actor in the midst of a pandemic is intimidating because this profession is very unstable | Bollywood





Actor Flora Saini readily admits that going out to work, especially on a film set, is scary. However, she hastens to add that it is also necessary, especially in a profession like this, which is so volatile. Saini explains: After two and a half years, work has just resumed. If that hadn’t happened, I would still be home. In those two years, a lot of people did a lot of homework, and it paid off. Now everyone is going out there and making so much (money) which is good since we don’t have a 9 to 5 job. Were self employed. The 42-year-old says you have to be really brave to be an actor today. Aapko koi pension nahi milti, job security nahi hai. A job ends, then you’re freelance, unless you really make a name for yourself from the start. In 9 to 5 jobs, with experience, your pay scale increases, yahan thoda ulta hai, she jokes, hinting that senior actors don’t get much work. The actor, who has appeared in movies and web shows such as Street (2018) and Gandii Baat, further notes that the film industry does not operate purely on merit and that there is a lot more taken into account, which makes it all the more difficult for actors. You have to accept refusals, because you can’t adapt to every project. Then being told that you are not good enough is not easy to deal with. There is so much going on, it’s not just the hard work in our industry that makes you work. Talent sab mein hai, hard work bhi sab karte hain, but it seems ka kya karoge? Either you have it or you don’t, she explains. When asked how difficult it was for her during the pandemic not to be able to go out, work or earn, Saini says she is more concerned with male performers than women. Girls ka agar kuchh nahi hoga, toh shaadi ho jaayegi. As a boy, even if you get married, you are the one that everyone will admire, to run the house. You have to go out and earn bread and butter. Even if things change, I always say it, the responsibility of running a house, at least financially, falls on the man, she thinks.

