Entertainment
Daniel Craig on his latest Bond role in “No Time to Die”
“I think it’s going to take me 15 years to unbox it all,” Craig told me. “I’ve had so many amazing experiences.… I’m going to have to think about it. I’m just extremely grateful and lucky to have had such a wonderful experience.”
The latest film is action packed and in theaters.
‘Housemaid’
“Maid” is currently streaming on Netflix.
‘Diane’
Drawing on a new generation of voices, the six-part series includes interviews with loved ones and offers a fresh take on the royal.
“Diana” debuts on CNN Sunday.
Two things to listen to
Since his victory in 2012 on “The X Factor”, James Arthur has gained international fame. Today he is releasing his fourth album.
“Everything will make sense in the end” comes after Arthur goes through some rough times, including a battle with crippling anxiety and a controversy over lyrics criticized as homophobic that derailed his career.
“With the pandemic, and being isolated, I suffered (because of his anxiety),” he said. “In the end, it forced me to do what I loved to do, which was make music. And try to put that anxiety into songwriting.”
The new album comes out on Friday.
The case hasn’t even been resolved yet, but a podcast is waiting for no one.
One thing to say
ULTIMATELY!
The wait for Adele’s new music has gone on forever (in fact only six years since the release of her last album, “25”,) and now there is much to celebrate.
Adele is one of the few artists who has consistently managed to disappear from the music scene and come back with a project that makes us love her even more. We are ready to listen and feel all of our feelings, Adele!
Also, Rihanna, if you’re reading this: It’s your turn, Boo.
Something to sip
But what about the older ones?
The obsession with youth and beauty in our culture has intensified thanks to social media. But, at the end of the day, we all have to find the beauty within.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/09/entertainment/no-time-to-die-plc/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
