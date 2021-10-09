Daniel Craig on his latest Bond role in “No Time to Die”

Barring a miracle, it looks like the 25th James Bond film marks the last time we’ll see Daniel Craig in the role he’s played for the past 15 years.

I spoke to Craig, some of his cast members, and the film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga about the experience of working on Craig’s latest Bond movie.

“I think it’s going to take me 15 years to unbox it all,” Craig told me. “I’ve had so many amazing experiences.… I’m going to have to think about it. I’m just extremely grateful and lucky to have had such a wonderful experience.”

The latest film is action packed and in theaters.

‘Housemaid’

Based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of Stephanie Land, this drama series follows the story of a single mother who turns to housekeeping to try and make ends meet for herself and her young daughter as the mother escapes. an abusive relationship.

“Maid” is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Diane’

This CNN original series, produced by October Films, reexamines the life of an icon through the prism of modernity. “Diana” reframes her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess”.

Drawing on a new generation of voices, the six-part series includes interviews with loved ones and offers a fresh take on the royal.

“Diana” debuts on CNN Sunday.

Two things to listen to

Since his victory in 2012 on “The X Factor”, James Arthur has gained international fame. Today he is releasing his fourth album.

“Everything will make sense in the end” comes after Arthur goes through some rough times, including a battle with crippling anxiety and a controversy over lyrics criticized as homophobic that derailed his career.

The singer apologized and told the Irish Times that the pandemic has influenced his recent work.

“With the pandemic, and being isolated, I suffered (because of his anxiety),” he said. “In the end, it forced me to do what I loved to do, which was make music. And try to put that anxiety into songwriting.”

The new album comes out on Friday.

The case hasn’t even been resolved yet, but a podcast is waiting for no one.

There’s already one about the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family caught up in a scandal involving murder, allegations of financial mischief and opioid addiction. The web of secrets rocked the local community and became the last mystery to keep us captivated.

And if real crime and mystery is your jam, find out more about the Murdaugh drama in the last episode of my show, Pop life Get rid of it! here:

One thing to say

ULTIMATELY!

The wait for Adele’s new music has gone on forever (in fact only six years since the release of her last album, “25”,) and now there is much to celebrate.

The singer recently announced that she has a new song, “Easy on Me”, which will be released on October 15th.

Adele is one of the few artists who has consistently managed to disappear from the music scene and come back with a project that makes us love her even more. We are ready to listen and feel all of our feelings, Adele!

Also, Rihanna, if you’re reading this: It’s your turn, Boo.

Something to sip

Much attention has been paid to how the use of “beauty” filters on social media apps like Instagram affects young people.

But what about the older ones?

Jamie Lee Curtis, who said she became addicted to prescription pain relievers years ago following plastic surgery, is not a fan of cosmetic filters and procedures.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things we do to adjust how we look on Zoom are erasing generations of beauty,” she said. told Fast Company in an interview

The obsession with youth and beauty in our culture has intensified thanks to social media. But, at the end of the day, we all have to find the beauty within.